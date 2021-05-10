LogicBio Therapeutics Strengthens Management Team with Key Appointments

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced the appointment of Andrea Paul as general counsel and corporate secretary and Janice Olson as senior vice president of strategy and portfolio management. Ms. Paul and Ms. Olson are both seasoned industry experts with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries including in the gene therapy and rare disease sectors.

"It is an exciting time at LogicBio with ongoing efforts to expand the reach of our GeneRide and sAAVy platforms validated by our recent collaboration deals with Daiichi Sankyo and CANbridge Pharmaceuticals. Adding key talent across the team is essential to our success and I look forward to working with Andrea and Janice, whose broad industry experience will be instrumental as we further strengthen our leadership position in the development of next-generation genetic medicines," said Frederic Chereau, president and chief executive officer of LogicBio Therapeutics.

Andrea Paul, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Ms. Paul joins LogicBio Therapeutics as general counsel and corporate secretary, effective May 17, 2021, bringing several years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. She is currently at Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., where she has held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as vice president, legal. While at Akebia, Ms. Paul was a key strategic legal partner in the company's merger with Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. as well as in the company's financing and business development transactions. Prior to Akebia, she served as senior corporate counsel at Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Before that, she was an associate at Mintz Levin and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. She received her JD from Harvard Law School, where she served as the managing editor of the Harvard Law Review, and her BA from Columbia University (Columbia College). Ms. Paul currently serves as the co-chair of the Securities Law Committee of the Boston Bar Association.

"I am excited to be joining the executive team at LogicBio. The Company is deeply committed to patients, and I look forward to helping the team deliver the benefits of genetic medicine to the fight against early onset childhood diseases," said Ms. Paul.

Janice Olson, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Portfolio Management

Ms. Olson joins LogicBio Therapeutics as senior vice president, strategy and portfolio management, effective June 7, 2021. Previously, she spent more than 25 years at Genzyme (now Sanofi Genzyme) holding multiple roles, most recently serving as head of global medical affairs operations, starting in January 2016. Before that, Ms. Olson served as vice president of portfolio and program management for the Genzyme R&D center. During her time at Genzyme, she developed extensive experience managing and coordinating multi-disciplinary teams for numerous R&D projects from discovery through launch. She has also served as program lead for multiple gene therapy programs developed worldwide. Ms. Olson received her MBA and BS in biology from Northeastern University.

"I am thrilled to become part of LogicBio's amazing journey at such a transformative step of its development, and I am looking forward to helping the team and the Company's new strategic partners advance programs forward for patients with significant unmet needs," said Ms. Olson.

The Company also announced the resignation of Kyle Chiang, PhD, who will be stepping down as chief operating officer, effective May 28, 2021, to pursue an opportunity at a venture capital firm focusing on early-stage sustainability and life sciences focused ventures. Dr. Chiang will consult with the Company over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition.

"I would like to thank Kyle for his commitment over the early years of the Company and wish him the best as he enters a new field. With the additions announced today, we are further strengthening our leadership team, and I am confident we are well positioned to continue to expand our platforms and pipeline in the years ahead," added Mr. Chereau.

About LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's proprietary GeneRide platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVy capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit https://www.logicbio.com/.

