Cornerstone Hosts a Free Day of Learning to Help Leaders and their People Build Critical and Urgent Skills





Cornerstone+OnDemand%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced an effort to give back to the community by hosting the %3Ci%3ELearning+Content+Summit%3A+Reunite%2C+Rebuild%2C+Recharge%3C%2Fi%3E, a free, virtual opportunity for organizations and their people to get valuable, timely insights and information that will help drive much-needed skill development and agility at work. The event will be held on May 12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT and will focus on the pivotal role learning content plays in preparing people, and their organizations, for any future and through new-skilling efforts.









Recent Cornerstone+Data+Insights reveal a significant spike in workplace learning - a lynchpin to building skills that help people adapt and organizations thrive in unpredictable environments. By delivering access to timely, relevant, engaging learning content, organizations can create future-fit learning cultures that help people and teams build essential skills, more rapidly develop new skills, and improve readiness for transformation and new opportunities for success.









To support organizations as they break-through the challenges they are facing today, the %3Ci%3ELearning+Content+Summit%3A+Reunite%2C+Rebuild%2C+Recharge%3C%2Fi%3E will feature top learning and development executives and experts who will explore best practices and insights focused on todays most pressing topics. Keynote speakers include Robyn Benincasa, world champion adventure racer and founder of Project Athena, and Britt Andreatta, international thought leader and former CLO of Lynda.com, as well as breakout sessions, interactive activities and networking opportunities for organizations of all sizes and from any industry.









In our current world, people and organizations have incredibly different needs and challenges than they did even a few short months ago. As our customers need for empowerment, resilience and agility continues to grow, so does Cornerstones innovation, said Heidi Spirgi, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, Cornerstone. Our goal is to build high fidelity, on-trend content that delivers the right topics, right in the moment of need, with the goal to make the work lives of people, their managers and their organizations more purposeful, inclusive and impactful.









In the past two years, customer demand for Cornerstone content has doubled and revenue for its content subscription service, Cornerstone+Content+Anytime, has increased 10-fold over the same period. To meet this intensified and urgent need for learning resources, Cornerstone Studios is ramping up development and production of new Cornerstone Originals courses. Available starting this month, Cornerstone Studios has released several new series that address todays most relevant topics, including:















The H Files: Leading Through Uncertainty The new installment in this Cornerstone Originals series features a 10-part leadership program set during the time period of the 1918 pandemic and World War I. It focuses on adapting through change, caring for employees and planning for the future. Watch+the+trailer for the new season of The H Files.



















DNA: DEI New lessons within the 14-part series have been added to spark critical conversations around gender, age, race, politics, ability and more, as digital natives establish themselves at work. DNA is made up of self-directed, socially driven nanolearning lessons all under two minutes each. Take+a+sample+course of DNA:DEI.



















Grovo: Onboarding in a Remote or Hybrid Environment These 11 courses cover best practices to help managers improve and expand their onboarding efforts. The courses are designed to help managers support recent hires, whether theyre in an office, working from home or in a hybrid setting. Take+a+sample+course of the new Grovo course.













Since weve been on our journey to build system-wide growth mindsets and connect learning to our strategic priorities, its clear that having the right content at the right time is what our team members want for their career development and what our organization needs to achieve our goals, said Jason Sheffer, Director of Learning and Development, Henry Ford Health System. We are thrilled to be able to offer relevant learning content through Cornerstone Content Anytime for our team members as an additional way to meet their need to learn new skills and improve their resilience and social consciousness, in their ever-changing professional and personal environments.









Additional Information















To register for the Learning Content Summit: Reunite, Rebuild, Recharge event, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fhr.cornerstoneondemand.com%2Fcontent-summit-2021









To register for the Learning Content Summit: Reunite, Rebuild, Recharge event, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fhr.cornerstoneondemand.com%2Fcontent-summit-2021



To learn more about Cornerstones content subscription service, Cornerstone Content Anytime, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cornerstoneondemand.com%2Fcontent-anytime%2F













About Cornerstone









Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstones people development solutions are used by more than 6,000 customers of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and nearly 50 languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005110/en/