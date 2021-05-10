Domo Ranks #1 for Product Capability in Ventana Research's 2021 Collaborative Analytics and Data Value Index





Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has been named a Value Index Leader, Exemplary Vendor and ranked the highest out of 18 vendors in product capability in Ventana Researchs 2021 Collaborative Analytics and Data Value Index. The Value Index for Collaborative Analytics and Data is based on a comprehensive examination of vendors products in seven evaluation categories weighted based on research to reflect buyers needs.









Five of the categories within the Value Index evaluate a products experience and the ability to support the breadth and depth of business and technology needs for analytics and data, while the other two categories address customer experience and the supporting vendor validation and total cost of ownership/return on investment. Customer experience criteria include usability, manageability, reliability, capability and adaptability.









As a Value Index Leader, Domo is recognized for its collaboration and productivity tools which are built directly into the Domo platform and enable immediate conversations around data. Domos fully integrated modern BI platform breaks down silos and enables seamless collaboration, empowering teams and individuals with the ability to see changes to their data in real time and reach out to the right people within the platform to discuss, assign tasks and take action. Domo also enables up-to-date information and communication on any device from mobile, tablet and desktop with real-time alerts about the topics and data driving the business.









Every organization with multiple employees performing analytics needs to collaborate, said David Menninger, SVP and Research Director at Ventana Research. Individuals should be collaborating in the analytics process and in communicating the results of those analyses. Collaborative capabilities should span both data and analytics processes. Our assessment finds a wide variation in the types of support vendors provide for collaboration.









Getting the most from your data means leveraging your companys most valuable asset - your people, said Josh James, CEO and Founder of Domo. Domos modern BI platform provides fully integrated collaboration tools that enable individuals, teams and entire organizations to share and discuss insights, creating a more agile data-driven culture that drives the business.









Domo was also rated an Exemplary vendor in Ventana Researchs 2021 Embedded Analytics and Data Value Index, 2021+Mobile+Analytics+and+Data+Value+Index, 2021+Analytics+and+Data+Value+Index and Domos customer Unilever received the Ventana+Digital+Leadership+Award in Analytics for the application of analytics in Unilevers nationwide philanthropic initiative, United for America, during the coronavirus pandemic.









For more information on Ventana Researchs 2021 Value Index for Collaborative Analytics and Business Intelligence, visit here.









