Domo Ranks #1 for Product Capability in Ventana Research's 2021 Collaborative Analytics and Data Value Index

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Domo Ranks #1 for Product Capability in Ventana Research's 2021 Collaborative Analytics and Data Value Index

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has been named a Value Index Leader, Exemplary Vendor and ranked the highest out of 18 vendors in product capability in Ventana Researchs 2021 Collaborative Analytics and Data Value Index. The Value Index for Collaborative Analytics and Data is based on a comprehensive examination of vendors products in seven evaluation categories weighted based on research to reflect buyers needs.



Five of the categories within the Value Index evaluate a products experience and the ability to support the breadth and depth of business and technology needs for analytics and data, while the other two categories address customer experience and the supporting vendor validation and total cost of ownership/return on investment. Customer experience criteria include usability, manageability, reliability, capability and adaptability.



As a Value Index Leader, Domo is recognized for its collaboration and productivity tools which are built directly into the Domo platform and enable immediate conversations around data. Domos fully integrated modern BI platform breaks down silos and enables seamless collaboration, empowering teams and individuals with the ability to see changes to their data in real time and reach out to the right people within the platform to discuss, assign tasks and take action. Domo also enables up-to-date information and communication on any device from mobile, tablet and desktop with real-time alerts about the topics and data driving the business.



Every organization with multiple employees performing analytics needs to collaborate, said David Menninger, SVP and Research Director at Ventana Research. Individuals should be collaborating in the analytics process and in communicating the results of those analyses. Collaborative capabilities should span both data and analytics processes. Our assessment finds a wide variation in the types of support vendors provide for collaboration.



Getting the most from your data means leveraging your companys most valuable asset - your people, said Josh James, CEO and Founder of Domo. Domos modern BI platform provides fully integrated collaboration tools that enable individuals, teams and entire organizations to share and discuss insights, creating a more agile data-driven culture that drives the business.



Domo was also rated an Exemplary vendor in Ventana Researchs 2021 Embedded Analytics and Data Value Index, 2021+Mobile+Analytics+and+Data+Value+Index, 2021+Analytics+and+Data+Value+Index and Domos customer Unilever received the Ventana+Digital+Leadership+Award in Analytics for the application of analytics in Unilevers nationwide philanthropic initiative, United for America, during the coronavirus pandemic.



For more information on Ventana Researchs 2021 Value Index for Collaborative Analytics and Business Intelligence, visit here.



About Ventana Research



Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm. We provide insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops and our research and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. This benchmark research plus our market coverage and in-depth knowledge of hundreds of technology providers means we can deliver education and expertise to our clients to increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost and risk.



Ventana Research provides the most comprehensive analyst and research coverage in the industry; business and IT professionals worldwide are members of our community and benefit from Ventana Researchs insights, as do highly regarded media and association partners around the globe. Our views and analyses are distributed daily through blogs and social media channels including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



About Domo



Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



Domo and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005097/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)