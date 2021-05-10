ERRATUM - H2O Innovation Wins Two New Projects and Renews Four Operation and Maintenance Contracts

QUEBEC CITY, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) Please note that a rate conversion error has crept into the press release issued earlier this morning. H 2 O Innovation Inc. (H 2 O Innovation or the Corporation) is pleased to announce that it has recently won two new projects and renewed four Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contracts in North America. These contracts, with a total value of $3.3 M, bring the O&M backlog to $63.5 M (and not $77.3 M, like previously announced).



The first awarded project involves the operation, maintenance, and management of the water treatment systems of a Municipal Utility District (MUD) located in the State of Texas. These types of contracts do not have an expiry date and are usually referred to as evergreen contracts. The second project is for the operation and maintenance of an effluent treatment facility at a large agri-food processing plant, located in Calgary, Alberta. This project is now the Corporations largest membrane bioreactor (MBR) it operates in North America, treating over 4,000 m3/day (1.0 MGD) of high strength industrial effluent.

We are very excited to see continued growth for the O&M business pillar, especially into the industrial sector in Western Canada. The contract renewals show a commitment to the H 2 O Innovation Playbook concept that we win by creating value and delighting our customers. We have great relationship with our customers which is shown in our industry leading contract renewal rates. In Western Canada, we started with our first O&M contract in the region only three years ago, and we are now operating more than 15 facilities, stated Gregory Madden, Chief Strategy Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

As for the renewed municipal O&M contracts, they are all located in the State of Vermont. The first one was renewed for an additional period of five years plus seven months. The second and third contracts were each extended for five years, with an annual CPI adjustment for the first year. The fourth O&M contract was renewed for an additional year, until March 2022.

