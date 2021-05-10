Elfun Trusts Exits Alexion Pharma, Cuts Applied Materials

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

The guru's Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -1.14%.

The company, which develops and markets drugs for rare, life-threatening medical conditions, has a market cap of $37.54 billion and an enterprise value of $36.79 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.94% and return on assets of 3.82% are outperforming 84% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.28.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.87% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.62%, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Applied Materials

The guru curbed the position in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 33.82%, impacting the portfolio by -1.09%.

The semiconductors provider has a market cap of $184.77 billion and an enterprise value of $197.83 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 39.11% and return on assets of 17.79% are outperforming 92% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.16 is below the industry median of 1.58.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.60% of outstanding shares, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56%.

First Republic Bank

The firm trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 27.45%. The trade had an impact of -0.71% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, has a market cap of $32.57 billion and an enterprise value of $42.55 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.33% and return on assets of 0.83% are outperforming 51% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.38.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.75% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.34% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25%.

Splunk

The guru closed the position in Splunk Inc. (SPLK), impacting the portfolio by -0.70%.

The company, which provides software for machine log analysis, has a market cap of $19.14 billion and an enterprise value of $19.92 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -52.29% and return on assets of -16.35% are underperforming 86% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.71.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.51% of outstanding shares, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.25% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57%.

CME Group

The firm reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (CME) by 30.06%, impacting the portfolio by -0.49%.

The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion and an enterprise value of $75.12 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.18% is outperforming 55% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.3.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% and Simons' firm with 0.07%.

Charter Communications

The guru trimmed the position in Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) by 24.66%, impacting the portfolio by -0.47%.

The company, which provides television, Internet access and phone services, has a market cap of $127.50 billion and an enterprise value of $218.04 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.9% and return on assets of 2.51% are outperforming 65% of companies in the media - diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.01.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 2.69% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox with 2.47% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.23%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

