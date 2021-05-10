Keysight Launches New Cyber Range Solution to Improve Security Skills of Cybersecurity Professionals





Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced a new cyber+range+solution, powered by Keysights BreakingPoint applications and network security testing platform, that enables security teams to improve their security skills with real-world attacks in an environment that simulates a company's infrastructure and tools.









Organizations need to improve security skills training in preparation for cybersecurity attacks. The cybersecurity skills shortage is getting worse according to a survey by Enterprise+Strategy+Group and the Information+Systems+Security+Association.1 Further, the survey indicates that 52 percent of those surveyed responded that their cybersecurity careers depend on hands-on experience.









A well-trained security staff is a key component to securing an organization against growing cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities, said Larry Monaco, director, professional services, Keysight Technologies. Unlike other solutions that use unrealistic attacks, Keysights solution offers security professionals the opportunity to practice hands-on with real-world attacks in an environment that simulates their own.









The Keysight solution provides a controlled environment for security professionals to gain cybersecurity skills and to test their organizations security posture. It offers training for use cases ranging from security operations, analysis and forensic specialists to situational operations testing for new products, software releases and restructuring. To ensure a realistic training environment, Keysights cyber range solution uses the companys BreakingPoint platform to simulate real-world legitimate traffic as well as malicious attacks. It also provides:















A rich library of pre-defined threat scenarios, with instructional and reference materials, as well as lab exercises, that deliver an optimized learning experience.









A scalable and flexible learning environment that incorporates a multi-tenant design allowing users to work in their own dedicated sandbox.









Additional consulting services that include development of custom threat scenarios that integrate an organizations security controls.













Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysights dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrows technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com









1 The+Life+and+Times+of+Cybersecurity+Professionals+2020, Enterprise Strategy Group, July 2020









