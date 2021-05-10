CrowdStrike Named a Leader for the Second Time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms





CrowdStrike+Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and cloud workload protection, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader and the security vendor placed furthest for Completeness of Vision in the 2021+Magic+Quadrant+for+Endpoint+Protection+Platforms+%28EPP%291. CrowdStrike is the only company to not only maintain its Leader position but obtain furthest position in Completeness of Vision in the EPP Magic Quadrant for the second consecutive time.









This Magic Quadrant assesses the innovations that allow organizations to protect their enterprise endpoints from attacks and breaches. Technologies and practices in this space are being shaped by two trends: the continued growth and stealth of endpoint attacks and the sudden surge in remote working.









CrowdStrike continues to set the standard as an industry pioneer and change the way organizations tackle security threats. We believe no other vendor has achieved CrowdStrikes explosive trajectory within the EPP Magic Quadrant. We feel our position as furthest to the right within the Completeness of Vision category demonstrates how committed CrowdStrike is to meet the demands of businesses worldwide and help them to stay rapidly ahead of the evolving threat landscape. This validation of the Falcon platform shows that organizations are looking to adapt to meet the intricacies of todays rapid work environment with an end-to-end platform that will offer them the security transformation needed to thrive, said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer of CrowdStrike.









An essential companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms2 is a comparative analysis that scores key products or services against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner. This year, Gartner recognized CrowdStrike as the highest scorer for Lean Forward organizations (Type A) Use Case within the 2021 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms report. Type A organizations tend to focus on best-of-breed solutions that address their business, technology and security needs, and have the capacity to integrate, develop or build custom-made components as required. Of the 19 vendors evaluated, CrowdStrike is also the only vendor to rank second highest across all use cases (Types A-C), underscoring the companys mission to stop breaches for customers of all sizes and maturity, per our view.









Additionally, CrowdStrike had the highest rating among vendors named in the 2019 and 2020 Gartner+Peer+Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Reports. Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. As of April 28, 2021, CrowdStrike reviews include the following:









Traditional AV is a thing of the past, managing multiple products to cover all areas is a huge waste of IT personnel resources and a source for headaches. Not to mention performance drains on endpoints. Give Falcon a try, it's the resolution to all of the above and the product itself continues to impress us over and over. (read+full+review)









IT Director in the Healthcare Industry









We have one mission - protect the most important asset of the company, employee productivity. As the Head of Security of a growing company resources (dollars, time, focus) are spread wide. CrowdStrikes managed service took all of the fear and concern of exploited endpoints to the bottom of the list, enabling us to focus on more strategic and pressing controls. Flawless execution for over a year and not a single credible exploit will have me returning to CrowdStrike again and again (read+full+review)









Head Of Security in the Manufacturing Industry









Best security product I've ever had the pleasure of using. Incalculable peace of mind. Reporting is great, detection and prevention is great, Spotlight (vulnerability management) is great (read+full+review)









Director Of Information Security in the Education Industry









For additional information on the evaluation, please visit the CrowdStrike website for+a+blog from CrowdStrikes chief marketing officer, Marianne Budnik.









To get a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant, please visit the CrowdStrike+website.









