Datasea Announces Cooperation with a Major Distributor With the Objective of Providing 5G Messaging Products to 50,000 Enterprise Clients by the End of 2021

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) (" Datasea "), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education-related technologies in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Zhangxun") entered into a distribution partnership agreement with Jiade Boya (Zhejiang) Culture Co., Ltd. ("Jiade Boya") with the objective of providing 5G Messaging-marketing Cloud Platform ("5G MMCP") to 50,000 enterprise clients throughout Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province, and Shanghai by December 31st, 2021.

5G MMCP is an all-in-one message-marketing cloud platform unifying customer and prospect marketing signals in a single view with functions like precise SaaS value-added services, data monetization and message marketing. Under the agreement, Shuhai Zhangxun will provide 5G MMCP products and services and will assist Jiade Boya with market distribution. As an authorized distributor of Shuhai Zhangxun's 5G MMCP, we expect Jiade Boya to rapidly distribute Datasea's 5G MMCP into untapped markets, leveraging Jiade Boya vast customer network and knowledge of the customer requirements for next generation marketing solutions.

Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, stated "This cooperation marks the launch of a national campaign to promote Datasea's 5G messaging products and further streamline product availability for customers. I am very pleased to see that one of our flagship products, the 5G Messaging-marketing Cloud Platform, will officially enter Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai. As the most economically developed regions in China, these regions have a considerable amount of small-and -medium-sized enterprises with great business dynamics. Entering these regions will play a vital role in our product distribution strategy. Meanwhile, Datasea will continue to expand its distribution network and expects revenue growth powered by market channel expansion."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions smart hardware and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company's achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

