May Tong joins Principal® as portfolio manager for global asset allocation team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

May Tong joins Principal® as portfolio manager for global asset allocation team

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Principal+Financial+Group%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E announced today May Tong will join Principal Global Asset Allocation ($150 billion AUM1), the specialized global asset allocation investment team of Principal+Global+Investors%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, as a portfolio manager. Principal has a strong history of implementing research-driven, multi-asset class solutions including the Principal Strategic Asset Management (SAM) target risk portfolios, the Principal LifeTime target date fund series, and several other multi-managed, outcome-driven strategies to meet investor outcomes. The addition of Tong to the team will further support the firms efforts to meet client demand for more holistic outcome-oriented portfolio solutions.



Were committed to delivering long-term risk-controlled investment performance, unique investment outcomes, and differentiated offerings, said Todd Jablonski, CFA, chief investment officer, Principal Global Asset Allocation. May brings significant portfolio management experience solving for a variety of client outcomes including retirement income, target date, target risk, and 529 plans. Her expertise and perspective will help to guide our dynamic outcome strategies and future product offerings to help meet client needs globally.



Tong will join portfolio managers Jessica Bush, Marc Dummer, Kelly Grossman and Ben Rotenberg in managing the firms $10 billion1 outcome-oriented solutions including the following flagship solutions: Global Diversified Income strategy, Diversified Real Asset strategy, and the Diversified Select Real Asset Strategy. The processes and strategies will remain unchanged. The investment team will collectively contribute to the direction of portfolios and will be further supported by the specialized multi-asset research areas within Principal Global Asset Allocation. The investment team, which collectively has more than 100 years of experience, is well-positioned to continue the success the portfolios.



About May Tong



May comes to PGAA with close to 20 years of portfolio management experience, solving for a variety of client outcomes including retirement income, target date, target risk and 529 plans, most recently for Franklin Templetons Investment Solutions group. Tong has developed, managed, and grown billions of dollars of global multi-asset strategies and is skilled at developing and implementing investment philosophies and methodologies including risk budgeting and portfolio construction. Prior to her work at Franklin Templeton she was a portfolio manager and Head of Portfolio Implementation & Management team at Voya Investment Management. May received her MBA from Columbia Business School. May has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.



About Principal Financial Group



Principal Financial Group (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 17,000 employees2 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, were helping more than 34 million customers3 plan, insure, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, improve our planet, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal is proud to be recognized as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies4, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 Best Places to Work in Money Management5. Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal.com.



About Principal Global Investors



Principal Global Investors leads global asset management at Principal. As a multi-investment team firm, we bring a focused perspective and offer expertise across a host of asset classes.



At our core, we are driven by our purpose to help investors and businesses achieve their financial goals. Our global investment professionals deliver investment solutions for public and private pension funds, foundations and endowments, central banks, insurance companies, sub-advisory arrangements, sovereign wealth funds and individual portfolios.



Principal Global Investors manages approximately $550.6 billion in assets on behalf of over 800 institutional clients located in over 80 markets as well as retirement plans and individual clients, reflecting our worldwide market reach and experience and our commitment to high-quality research and service (as of March 31, 2021). To find out more, visit us at principalglobal.com or principalfunds.com.



Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.



1 As of March 31, 2021


2 As December 31,2020


3 As December 31,2020


4 Ethisphere Institute, 2021


5 Pensions & Investments, 2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005680/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)