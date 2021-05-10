McAfee Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP)





McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device to cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms1. In this report, Gartner evaluated McAfee, among 18 other vendors, based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.









We believe that McAfees position in the Leaders quadrant validates were innovating at the pace and scale that meets the most stringent needs of our enterprise customers, said Shishir Singh, Chief Product Officer, McAfee. McAfee is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to endpoint security platformsMVISION XDR provides proactive and actionable context across key vectors to simplify, accelerate and automate threat validation and response across the enterprise thereby making the most of SOC resources and mitigating potential disruption to the business.









Gartner defines an Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) as, Endpoint protection platforms provide the facility to deploy agents or sensors to managed endpoints including PCs, servers and other devices. These are designed to prevent a range of known and unknown malware and threats and to provide protection from such threats; in addition, they provide the ability to investigate and remediate any incidents that evade protection controls.









Gartner says, Leaders demonstrate balance and consistent progress and effort in all execution and vision categories. They have broad capabilities in advanced malware protection, and proven management capabilities for large enterprise accounts. Increasingly, Leaders provide holistic XDR platforms that allow customers to consolidate their other tools and adopt a single-vendor solution. However, a leading vendor isnt a default choice for every buyer, and clients should not assume that they must buy only from vendors in the Leaders quadrant.









Some clients believe that Leaders are not a match for best-of-breed solutions and arent pursuing clients individual and particular needs. Leaders may be less able to quickly react to the market when Visionaries challenge the status quo.









McAfees EPP incorporates MVISION Insights and integrates multiple and proven new innovations to help deliver the following key customer outcomes:















Preempt attacks by shifting-left (engaging early) in the attack lifecycle with security posture scores, configuration assessment and automated policies and updates









Prevent advanced malware with integrated native OS controls, behavioral blocking, exploit prevention, machine learning and file-less threat defense









Simplify investigation and response to sophisticated threat campaigns with unified Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities that include continuous monitoring, multi-sensor telemetry, AI-guided investigations, MITRE ATT&CK mapping and real-time hunting









Diminish the impact of a ransomware attack with enhanced remediation capabilities, which can roll back the destructive effect of a ransomware attack by restoring affected files and negating the need for system reimaging









Gain operational efficiencies with a cloud-delivered and unified endpoint solution that reduces total cost of operations and complexity













1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, 5 May 2021, Mark Harris, Prateek Bhajanka, Rob Smith, Peter Firstbrook, Paul Webber









Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.









About McAfee









McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com









McAfee technologies features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.





