McAfee Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

McAfee Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP)

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device to cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms1. In this report, Gartner evaluated McAfee, among 18 other vendors, based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.



Download a complimentary copy on+the+McAfee+website.



We believe that McAfees position in the Leaders quadrant validates were innovating at the pace and scale that meets the most stringent needs of our enterprise customers, said Shishir Singh, Chief Product Officer, McAfee. McAfee is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to endpoint security platformsMVISION XDR provides proactive and actionable context across key vectors to simplify, accelerate and automate threat validation and response across the enterprise thereby making the most of SOC resources and mitigating potential disruption to the business.



Gartner defines an Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) as, Endpoint protection platforms provide the facility to deploy agents or sensors to managed endpoints including PCs, servers and other devices. These are designed to prevent a range of known and unknown malware and threats and to provide protection from such threats; in addition, they provide the ability to investigate and remediate any incidents that evade protection controls.



Gartner says, Leaders demonstrate balance and consistent progress and effort in all execution and vision categories. They have broad capabilities in advanced malware protection, and proven management capabilities for large enterprise accounts. Increasingly, Leaders provide holistic XDR platforms that allow customers to consolidate their other tools and adopt a single-vendor solution. However, a leading vendor isnt a default choice for every buyer, and clients should not assume that they must buy only from vendors in the Leaders quadrant.



Some clients believe that Leaders are not a match for best-of-breed solutions and arent pursuing clients individual and particular needs. Leaders may be less able to quickly react to the market when Visionaries challenge the status quo.



McAfees EPP incorporates MVISION Insights and integrates multiple and proven new innovations to help deliver the following key customer outcomes:





  • Preempt attacks by shifting-left (engaging early) in the attack lifecycle with security posture scores, configuration assessment and automated policies and updates





  • Prevent advanced malware with integrated native OS controls, behavioral blocking, exploit prevention, machine learning and file-less threat defense





  • Simplify investigation and response to sophisticated threat campaigns with unified Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities that include continuous monitoring, multi-sensor telemetry, AI-guided investigations, MITRE ATT&CK mapping and real-time hunting





  • Diminish the impact of a ransomware attack with enhanced remediation capabilities, which can roll back the destructive effect of a ransomware attack by restoring affected files and negating the need for system reimaging





  • Gain operational efficiencies with a cloud-delivered and unified endpoint solution that reduces total cost of operations and complexity





Resources:





  • 1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, 5 May 2021, Mark Harris, Prateek Bhajanka, Rob Smith, Peter Firstbrook, Paul Webber





  • McAfee+Blog+





Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About McAfee



McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com



McAfee technologies features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005860/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)