/C O R R E C T I O N -- LHC Group, Inc./

In the news release, LHC Group to present at BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference, issued 10-May-2021 by LHC Group, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, second sentence, should read "The presentation will begin at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time." rather than "The presentation will begin at 2:45 a.m. Eastern time." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

LHC Group to present at BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference

LAFAYETTE, La., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that the Company is presenting at the BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The presentation will begin at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time.

To access a live webcast, listeners should go to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCgroup.com, approximately 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live broadcasts, replays will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

