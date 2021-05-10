Forum Merger IV Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing May 13, 2021

Delray Beach, FL, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forum Merger IV Corporation (Nasdaq: FMIVU) (the Company) announced today that, commencing May 13, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Companys initial public offering of 33,601,509 units completed in March 2021 may elect to separately trade the shares of the Companys Class A common stock and warrants included in the units.

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbols FMIV and FMIVW, respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol FMIVU. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Companys transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Jefferies LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on March 17, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at [email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Companys search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given as to the consummation of any business combination or the terms thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Companys registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SECs website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

