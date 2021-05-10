ClearPoint Neuro Announces Partnership With D&K Engineering for Development of Robotic System for the MRI Suite and Operating Room

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ClearPoint Neuro Announces Partnership With D&K Engineering for Development of Robotic System for the MRI Suite and Operating Room

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the Company), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced a partnership with San Diego-based D&K Engineering for the continued development of a robotic system for use in both the MRI Suite and the Operating Room.

This relationship highlights two important parts of the ClearPoint vision and strategy, commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO at ClearPoint Neuro. First, we must not only make functional neurosurgery procedures shorter and more consistent across our clinical sites, but we must make the Neurosurgeons time with their patients more productive. By automating specific parts of the planning and navigation during the procedure, we can help the surgical team to focus their time and energy on the most crucial and exacting parts of the surgery. Second, we recognize that partnerships can often be the most efficient and productive pathway to innovation. The clinical expertise of the ClearPoint team and our existing platform, combined with the expertise of D&K, who have decades of experience in medical devices and exacting, pick-and-place robotics will only accelerate what either partner could do individually. This is a clear example of us using our capital raise completed in February to accelerate development of our portfolio and the ClearPoint Platform.

We are 100% behind the ambition and dedication of ClearPoint to help treat some of the most devastating neurological disorders imaginable, commented Alex Kunczynski, President at D&K Engineering. We all know family and friends afflicted with these diseases, and our team at D&K understands what is at stake. We are proud to offer our experience, our time and our energy to this important partnership.

The company expects first clinical use of the robotic assisted system in 2023.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuros mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Companys current product portfolio include deep-brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active clinical sites in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Companys SmartFlow cannula is being used in partnership or evaluation with over 25 individual biologics and drug delivery companies in various stages from preclinical research to late-stage regulatory trials. To date, more than 4,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Companys field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services for the Companys partners. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

About D&K Engineering

D&K Engineering provides Total Commercialization Solutions for products and instruments that have high innovation content and complex manufacturing lifecycles. Their capabilities span the entire product lifecycle, including requirements definition, systems architecture, concept creation, design, prototyping, manufacturing, and after-market support. From Fortune 100 to early-stage startups, their clients leverage D&Ks infrastructure and TCS approach to evolve hardware, systems and product ideas through all development stages and into stable manufacturing. Their experience-driven engineering, manufacturing and supply chain services get products to market faster with a lower overall cost of development, providing a significant competitive advantage for our customers. They operate to ISO9001 and ISO13485 standards, are headquartered in San Diego, California, and have additional development and manufacturing sites in Singapore and Malaysia. For more information please visit www.dkengineering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Companys plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures adopted to contain its spread; future revenue from sales of the Companys ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and the Companys ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Companys ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Companys actual results are described in the Risk Factors section of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before May 17, 2021.

CONTACT: Contact:Jacqueline Keller, Vice President, Marketing(949) [email protected] Corner, Investor [email protected]

bc4b309c-0687-41a9-9987-2a9db6a426fc
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)