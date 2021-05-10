Logo
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces Virtual Meeting of Shareholders and Availability of 2020 Management Information Circular, Annual Report and Annual Information Form

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and BARBADOS, May 10, 2021

TORONTO and BARBADOS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor") has announced that an annual and special meeting of shareholders will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (Toronto, Canada) (11:00 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time (Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago) and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (Jamaica)) on Friday, June 4, 2021. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sagicor is holding the meeting as a completely virtual meeting, which will be conducted via live webcast.

Sagicor is using "notice-and-access" to deliver its meeting materials and, as a result, the notice of meeting and accompanying management information circular are accessible on Sagicor's website at https://www.sagicor.com/en/Investor-Relations/Annual-General-Meeting, under Sagicor's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2173. In advance of the meeting, shareholders are encouraged to review the information on the website including the proxy voting procedures.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to virtually attend, participate and vote at the meeting online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/255026387 (password: sagicor2021).

As further detailed in the notice of meeting and accompanying management information circular, registered shareholders will receive a form of proxy by mail containing a unique "control number" that may be used, together with the password sagicor2021, to virtually attend, participate and vote at the meeting. If you are a registered shareholder and you do not receive your form of proxy by June 1, 2021, please send a request for your control number via email to TSX Trust Company at [email protected].

Sagicor's 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Annual Information Form remain available on the meeting webpage and in the investor relations section of www.sagicor.com.

If you wish to receive a paper copy of the notice of meeting, management information circular or any other related document, please contact the TSX Trust Company at [email protected] by May 21, 2021

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sagicor-financial-company-ltd-announces-virtual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-availability-of-2020-management-information-circular-annual-report-and-annual-information-form-301287965.html

SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

