Ntv Asset Management Llc Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Renaissance IPO ETF, Sells Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF

- New Purchases: PFF, XLE, IPO, PICK, IBUY, CHIQ, FLOT, IYR, NEAR, SJNK, ASG, EFV, WBA, SRLN, IEZ, GM, BP, VICI, VIG, VTI, SMMF,
- Added Positions: UTF, SPHB, PSP, SLV, EEM, XLF, TFC, SMH, IWD, VRP, MMM, UBSI, MBB, BMY, BAC, ROBO, VZ, CVX, NCNO, ACWX, ARKK, IDV, XHE, IWM, CMCSA, DOW, PEY, PYPL, KMI, WSBC, USB, TRP, NVS, HE, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SHY, DIA, BLOK, AAPL, OEF, IJH, QQQ, FB, IWF, BABA, IGSB, FCX, CWB, FDN, JETS, IGIB, PBW, PFE, XLU, CQQQ, T, AMZN, IWP, BA, HDV, CSCO, EFA, KHC, PG, GIS, HD, IAU, IBB, IPAY, CIBR, D, AGG, IVW, GS, IXN, ENB, PM, ABT, BCE, MTUM, BRK.B, MUB, AMGN, GSK, GOOGL, IEI, SPYD, TOTL, WELL, HYG, FPX, MRK, MXIM, CL, NGG, XOM, CCI, OTIS, CARR, KMB, FLRN, GOOG, DD, VTRS, EPD, MO, LOW, UPS, ADP, WY, BSL, COST, COP, HIG,
These are the top 5 holdings of NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 68,130 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.77%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 58,929 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,920 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 121,480 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 154,024 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 237,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 78,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 56,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 63,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $116.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc by 867.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 79,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 98,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 145.13%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 115,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 69.02%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 95,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $232.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $161.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.
