Ntv Asset Management Llc Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Renaissance IPO ETF, Sells Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charleston, WV, based Investment company Ntv Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Renaissance IPO ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc, sells Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ntv Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ntv Asset Management Llc owns 230 stocks with a total value of $529 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ntv+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 68,130 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.77%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 58,929 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,920 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
  4. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 121,480 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 154,024 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 237,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 78,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 56,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 63,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $116.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc by 867.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 79,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 98,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 145.13%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 115,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 69.02%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 95,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $232.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $161.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
