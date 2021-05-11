Charlie Munger: Why You Shouldn't Buy Bitcoin

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Charlie Munger: Why You Shouldn't Buy Bitcoin

The virtual currency is too volatile and lacks real value

Author's Avatar
Robert Stephens, CFA
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bitcoin has become increasingly popular among many investors in recent years. Indeed, its price has risen from $460 to $58,000 in the past five years largely as a result of improving investor sentiment that it can eventually replace physical currencies.

However, Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) vice chairman Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) will not be buying Bitcoin anytime soon. The famous critic of the virtual currency has repeatedly and ardently vocalized his opposition to it. At the recent Daily Journal (DJCO, Financial) annual meeting, he stated:

"I don't think Bitcoin is going to end up as the medium of exchange for the world. It's too volatile to serve well as a medium of exchange. It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice."

Bitcoin's limitations

In my view, Munger makes a couple of excellent points. He highlights the high volatility that has been inherent in Bitcoin's performance. For example, over the past month its price has ranged from a low of $47,000 to a high of $64,000. Similar levels of volatility have been present throughout its history, with it also being difficult to assess why its price has moved in a specific direction over a short space of time.

High volatility is in large part due to its lack of intrinsic value. Bitcoin is only ever worth what investors are willing to pay for it. Unlike a company, it does not have assets, cash flows or profitability that can provide a yardstick through which investors place a value on it. As a result, the virtual currency's price is dictated the extent to which people are willing to adopt it as a medium of exchange.

In addition, Munger highlights Bitcoin's status as an "artificial substitute" for gold. Many investors seem to be bullish about the virtual currency because they feel it has a relatively low correlation with the economy's performance, which could make it a defensive asset comparable to gold. However, both assets do not produce anything and are reliant on investors being willing to pay increasingly more for them in future. This contrasts with gaining value through growth in assets or profits, as in the case of stocks.

A blight on society

Munger also discussed Bitcoin at the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. He kept his comments brief but highlighted his opinion that Bitcoin should never replace governmnet-issued currencies, calling it a "blight on society." He stated:

"I hate the Bitcoin success I think I should say, modestly, that I think the whole development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization."

Personally, I am inclined to agree with Munger's comments. I think Bitcoin is a bubble that may not end well for its holders. Its price is determined solely by investor sentiment, rather than underlying value, which suggests there could be a sharp reversal in its price should investor views ultimately change.

In my view, a diversified portfolio of stocks held for the long term is a far more logical approach to investing capital versus taking a gamble on the virtual currency.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)