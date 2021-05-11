Logo
Dialog Semiconductor Selected as SiFive Preferred Power Management Partner for RISC-V Development Platforms

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dialog's highly efficient, cost effective PMICs, deliver "Exact Fit" power solutions

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced that it has extended its partnership with SiFive, Inc the industry leader in RISC-V processors and silicon solutions. Dialog is SiFive's preferred power management partner for its HiFive Unmatched, a PC form-factor RISC-V Linux Development Platform for the SiFive Freedom U740 RISC-V SoC.

The new HiFive Unmatched platform uses Dialog's highly integrated DA9063 system PMIC which incorporates 6 DC-DC Buck Regulators and 11 LDOs. The device enables the SiFive platform to achieve maximum performance by optimally meeting all power supply requirements. In addition, the DA9063 supports Dynamic Voltage Scaling (DVS) which dramatically reduces the power dissipation and thermal footprint of the platform.

"Our partnership with SiFive is delivering cost effective, power efficient platforms for the benefit of SiFive's customers and eco system partners", said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, Automotive Business Segment, Dialog Semiconductor. "The HiFive Unmatched platform is a great example of the power efficiency and performance our DA9063 device can enable," Sandoval added.

"RISC-V users demand entry level to high-end multi-core SoC based development platforms with advanced power management features for software development and IP evaluation. We are fortunate to have Dialog's scalable power solutions." said Chris Jones, Vice President of Products, SiFive, Inc. "Dialog's highly integrated PMIC solutions allow SiFive to reduce the number of required power management ICs and reuse the same ICs across all of the SiFive development platforms resulting in reduced engineering effort with bring-up, lower cost and a smaller PCB footprint."

The highly flexible and scalable DA9063 system PMIC incorporates a built-in configurability engine that provides system designers the ability to easily solve their power sequencing, thermal, and system control challenges. An intuitive GUI (Smart Canvas) simplifies the customization to achieve an "exact fit" power management solution. The result is a highly optimized, cost-effective power management solution that enables the most competitive, differentiated system design.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/pmics

NOTES:

Dialog and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2021 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Mark Tyndall
SVP Corporate Development & Strategy
Dialog Semiconductor
Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520
[email protected]
Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of standard and custom integrated circuits (ICs) that power the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's proven expertise propels the next generation of today's devices by providing Battery Management, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Wi-Fi, Flash memory, and Configurable Mixed-signal ICs, improving power efficiency, reducing charge times, while increasing performance and productivity on the go.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. With decades of experience and world-class innovation, we help manufacturers get to what's next. Our passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit ensures we remain at the forefront of power efficient semiconductor technology for the IoT, mobile, computing and storage, connected medical, and automotive markets. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2020, it had $1.376 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

About SiFive
SiFive is the leading provider of processor cores, AI accelerators, and SoC IP to enable domain-specific architecture based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture specification. SiFive offers scalable, configurable processor cores pre-integrated with security, trace, and debug features for workload-specific accelerator designs. Founded by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive has 15 design centers worldwide and backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, SK hynix, Qualcomm Ventures, Western Digital, Intel Capital, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, and Prosperity7 Ventures.

For more information, please visit www.sifive.com.

Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646360/Dialog-Semiconductor-Selected-as-SiFive-Preferred-Power-Management-Partner-for-RISC-V-Development-Platforms

