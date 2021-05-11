Lantronix Wins 2021 TMC Pandemic Tech Innovation Award for Its Open-Q 820Pro MicroSOM

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. ( LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that it has won a 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award for its Open-Q 820Pro SOM . The award is sponsored by TMC , a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division. Lantronixs Open-Q 820Pro microSOM was utilized in the development of the Misty II Robot from Misty Robotics . Misty II is a platform robot enabling developers to build robot applications. To assist with COVID-19 Return-to-Work initiatives, Misty Robotics delivered an application that put Misty II to work as a temperature-screening assistant. See the full case study here.



We are honored to win a 2021 TMC Pandemic Technology Award for our Open-Q 820Pro microSOM, which was used in the creation of the Misty II Robot, an open-platform robot that was put to work to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. Our system-on-module solutions, including the Open-Q 820Pro microSOM, address a wide variety of development and manufacturing needs to support our customers visions and help bring to market barrier-shattering products, including the Misty II Robot.

Helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Temp Screening Assistant application for Misty II includes the ability to ask health-screening questions that surface symptoms potentially related to the virus. It also puts infrared cameras to work to check temperatures, reducing the risk of exposure.

Misty IIs high-resolution camera and object detection capabilities enable her to detect peoples faces and other visual information. Her far-field microphones and audio processing capabilities give her the ability to hear speech while filtering out background noise. She can record video and audio data and share it with other devices or use her screen and speakers to stream data shared with her by other devices. She can even respond to touch.

We are pleased to be a part of this important award for the application of Lantronixs Open-Q 820Pro microSOM in the development of our Misty II Robot, said Tim Enwall, CEO of Misty Robotics. Lantronix was integral in the development of Misty II, which has served as a source of innovative technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to utilizing Lantronixs Open-Q 820Pro microSOM, Mistys developers relied on its engineering expertise to customize the SOM to enable Mistys capabilities. Lantronixs support enabled Misty Robotics to develop Mistys many software capabilities, including camera management, audio management, display panel support, audio topology support using multiple microphones and speaker output, inter-processor communication, battery charging and tuning of noise suppression. Lantronix also helped with hardware design reviews and FCC certification testing support.

In supporting the creation of the Misty II Robot, Lantronix has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of its tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks, said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC.

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards recognize hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by Pandemics. The 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winners are featured on Pandemic Tech News online and TMCnet.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronixs products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronixs solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com .

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog , featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix . View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products as well as the use of our products in the development of the Misty Robotics Misty II robot, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on September 11, 2020, including in the section entitled Risk Factors in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

2021 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and Open-Q is a trademark of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

[email protected]

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

949-450-7241