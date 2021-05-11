Logo
Johnson Controls names Sankaran to new CTO role to further expand OpenBlue and digital technology solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

- New Chief Technology Officer role to accelerate Johnson Controls innovation and momentum in integrated digital and technology leadership for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings

PR Newswire

CORK, Ireland, May 11, 2021

CORK, Ireland, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings appointed Vijay Sankaran as vice president and chief technology officer, a new role aimed at accelerating product software engineering development and expanding customer solutions through the OpenBlue digital platform.

Vijay brings a wealth of strategic software experience...to accelerate our innovation -- CEO George Oliver

Sankaran has held leadership roles in technology transformation across a spectrum of industries and most recently was Chief Information Officer and Head of Innovation at TD Ameritrade, with responsibility for digital strategy, customer platforms, software engineering, technology operations, cybersecurity, data management and analytics, and enterprise innovation.

"Vijay brings a wealth of strategic software experience to Johnson Controls and is ideally positioned to strengthen our solutions and market competitiveness through world class software engineering,' said George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and chief executive officer. "In this new, enterprise-wide chief technology officer role, Vijay and the software engineering team will accelerate our innovation, solve for unique customer outcomes and deliver for our customers on the key secular trends of sustainability, energy efficiency, and healthy, safe and connected smart buildings."

Sankaran reports to Oliver, with software engineering team members from across Johnson Controls global portfolio reporting to his newly created organization. Sankaran's team will accelerate and unify the product software engineering development efforts creating common software architecture to further drive the enterprise software technology strategy.

"Vijay's role as CTO will be pivotal in driving continued growth and expansion for our OpenBlue digital platform as all of the elements of a building's operational technology become connected," said Mike Ellis, chief customer and digital officer for Johnson Controls. "Through OpenBlue, that connectivity enables us to leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as edge computing technologies, to predict patterns and trends, and provide positive customer outcomes for sustainability, energy efficiency, security and healthy building environments."

Prior to working at TD Ameritrade, Sankaran held executive roles at Ford Motor Company from 2001 to 2013, including IT Chief Technology Officer, Director of Application Development, as well as leadership roles in architecture, emerging technologies, data and analytics, and enterprise transformation programs.

He holds a B.S. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. at Duke University Fuqua School of Business.

Johnson Controls Contacts:




Investors:

Media:

Antonella Franzen

Chaz Bickers

Direct: 609.720.4665

Direct: 224.307.0655

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]



Ryan Edelman

Michael Isaac

Direct: 609.720.4545

Direct: +41.52.6330374

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (

NYSE:JCI, Financial), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet. With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software and service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-names-sankaran-to-new-cto-role-to-further-expand-openblue-and-digital-technology-solutions-301288359.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0