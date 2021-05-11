Logo
SAIC Wins $200 Million Contract with DIA for Laboratory Operations and Support

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ESAIC%3C%2Fspan%3E) was awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to continue to provide laboratory operations and support to the Defense Intelligence Agency. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an expected completion date of March 29, 2031. This single-award contract has an estimated ceiling value of approximately $200 million.



Our legacy of support to DIA for this important work dates back more than 30 years. As foreign threats to our country and allies continue to evolve, our transformative solutions and innovation will continue to support DIA as a trusted partner, said %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EMichael+LaRouche%3C%2Fspan%3E, president of SAICs National Security and Space sector. We are proud to continue our work delivering essential assessments and analysis to DIA, the Department of Defense and the intelligence community so that we are well-equipped to protect our warfighters with the necessary information to mitigate foreign threat systems.



The DIA provides warfighters, weapons developers, policy makers, and homeland security with intelligence assessments on foreign weapons systems. They use scientific and technical methods to evaluate intelligence data to determine the characteristics, performance, operations, and vulnerabilities of foreign weapons systems.



About SAIC



SAIC is a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator driving our nations technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.



We are more than 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion. For more information, visit %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Esaic.com%3C%2Fspan%3E. For ongoing news, please visit our %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Enewsroom%3C%2Fspan%3E.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this release contain or are based on forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as expects, intends, plans, anticipates, believes, estimates, guidance, and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the Risk Factors, Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Legal Proceedings sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Esaic.com%3C%2Fspan%3Eor on the SECs website at %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Esec.gov%3C%2Fspan%3E. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAICs expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005648/en/

