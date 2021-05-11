KnowBe4 Launches New Program to Help Underserved and Underrepresented Communities Get Technical Support Work Experience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KnowBe4 Launches New Program to Help Underserved and Underrepresented Communities Get Technical Support Work Experience

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

KnowBe4 Jumpstart Technical Support program offers those with little to no experience an opportunity to learn technical skills on the job

Tampa Bay, FL, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the worlds largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new Jumpstart Technical Support program that aims to help underserved and underrepresented communities get technical support experience.

According to the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals, only 6% of STEM workers are African American compared to an overall 11% of the U.S. workforce. Also, Hispanics comprised only 7% of the STEM workforce while making up 15% of the U.S. workforce.

KnowBe4s Jumpstart program is a nine-month, paid program designed for individuals with little or no experience to help develop their technical skills, pursue further education and gain professional experience. It is specifically designed for those from underserved and underrepresented communities who are seeking to learn more about technical roles with on-the-job experience.

This new program is part of our efforts to build, conquer and celebrate a diverse and inclusive workforce, said Erika Lance, SVP of people operations, KnowBe4. Jumpstart has a number of perks in addition to being a paid program, including professional career coaching sessions, tuition assistance, learning general business skills and mentorship. The program offers a real opportunity for individuals looking to begin a fulfilling career in a technical field where they otherwise might not have the chance or know where to get started.

The Jumpstart Technical Support program begins on June 8, 2021 and ends on February 25, 2022. For more information on the program and to apply, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/careers/jumpstart-technical-support-program.

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the worlds largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

ti?nf=ODIzMTcyMCM0MTcxMDUyIzIwMjkxMzM=
e5f85793-e817-4109-9f29-6dad26f376b1
Kathy [email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)