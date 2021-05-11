KnowBe4 Launches New Program to Help Underserved and Underrepresented Communities Get Technical Support Work Experience

Tampa Bay, FL, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the worlds largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new Jumpstart Technical Support program that aims to help underserved and underrepresented communities get technical support experience.

According to the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals, only 6% of STEM workers are African American compared to an overall 11% of the U.S. workforce. Also, Hispanics comprised only 7% of the STEM workforce while making up 15% of the U.S. workforce.

KnowBe4s Jumpstart program is a nine-month, paid program designed for individuals with little or no experience to help develop their technical skills, pursue further education and gain professional experience. It is specifically designed for those from underserved and underrepresented communities who are seeking to learn more about technical roles with on-the-job experience.

This new program is part of our efforts to build, conquer and celebrate a diverse and inclusive workforce, said Erika Lance, SVP of people operations, KnowBe4. Jumpstart has a number of perks in addition to being a paid program, including professional career coaching sessions, tuition assistance, learning general business skills and mentorship. The program offers a real opportunity for individuals looking to begin a fulfilling career in a technical field where they otherwise might not have the chance or know where to get started.

The Jumpstart Technical Support program begins on June 8, 2021 and ends on February 25, 2022. For more information on the program and to apply, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/careers/jumpstart-technical-support-program.



