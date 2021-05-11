ServiceNow Introduces New Capabilities to Employee Workflows as Organizations Prepare for the New Era of Work





ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced updates to its Workplace Service Delivery solution, including the Safe Workplace Suite at Knowledge+2021, ServiceNows flagship digital experience for its customers, partners, and developer community. The new capabilities will help businesses return employees to the workplace and navigate the realities of the new era of work, including space, reservation and visitor management.





ServiceNow has seen an over 45% increase in Safe Workplace and Workplace Service Delivery app usage since the beginning of 2021. Of the organizations using these apps, more than 45% are using the Employee Health Screening app to help ensure employees health and safety is a top priority and more than 40% are using Workplace Safety Management to allow employees to reserve desks using self-service tools and help ensure safety with pre-defined safe distancing plans, shift assignments and sanitation schedules.









BankUnited, one of the largest financial institutions headquartered in Florida, has implemented a variety of Safe Workplace apps to help return employees back to the workplace safely.









As we looked to bring essential workers back into our facilities, we needed to make sure we did so as safely and considerately as possible, providing all the necessary precautions and services to make employees feel comfortable and safe in the workplace, said Ray Barbone, Executive Vice President, Bank Operations at BankUnited. With ServiceNow, we were able to develop a centralized return to office portal to manage employee health screenings for daily health checks, PPE inventory to ensure employees had access to safety equipment, and readiness surveys to maintain a pulse on how employees were feeling about returning to the office. We will continue to leverage ServiceNows Safe Workplace Suite as more employees return to workplaces.









Preparing for the new era of distributed work









According to ServiceNows Employee Experience Imperative study, 65%25+of+employees hope to have a hybrid approach to digital and in-person interactions when its safe. In an increasingly distributed and hybrid workforce, organizations across every industry need to create consistent and frictionless experiences that make it easy for employees to get work done. New capabilities from ServiceNow are helping companies plan for the new era of work:















Neighborhoods for Workplace Service Delivery help organizations manage flexible seating for teams and departments. Organizations can assign teams to specific areas to manage traffic flow and reservations, helping to ensure that office space isnt overcrowded and that workplaces adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.



















A new Microsoft Outlook Add-In integrates Workplace Reservation Management capabilities directly into the tools employees are using, creating a better omnichannel experience. Employees can easily reserve workstations, update and add attendees to meeting invites, and request workplace services.



















New planning capabilities within the Safe Workplace Dashboard help companies make more informed decisions about returning employees to the workplace. With data collected across the Safe Workplace Suite, organizations can support worker safety by tracking workplace occupancy levels, optimizing workplace resources, and helping to ensure that sites reopening adhere to the latest COVID-19 guidelines for their specific geographies.













Every company is facing its own unique work challenges whether they're preparing to return employees to the workplace, maintaining a remote workforce, or pivoting to a distributed workforce model, said Blake McConnell, Senior Vice President of Employee Workflow Products at ServiceNow. ServiceNow is providing the cross-enterprise workflow solutions companies need to prepare the workplace and workforce and create the new era of work that works for them.









Companies across industries are using ServiceNows solutions to support the health and safety of employees while prioritizing business agility as they navigate the pandemic.















ENMAX leveraged Workplace Service Delivery to enhance employee experiences and workplace safety during the pandemic, including safely managing workspace reservations for more than 2,200 employees and contractors.









Uber worked with ServiceNow to reopen offices around the world while supporting employee health and safety using the Safe Workplace Suite. With lessons learned during the pandemic, Uber discovered how they could continue to manage a safe and efficient workplace beyond the pandemic as they adapt to the workplace of the future.









General Mills is leveraging ServiceNows Emergency Response Management suite and HR Service Delivery to understand the impact of COVID on its workforce, helping ensure business continuity and promoting outreach to employees who need it most through this challenging time.









While many universities opted to move to fully remote learning for the Fall 2020 semester, Northeastern University was determined to provide hybrid learning experiences that would allow a sense of normalcy for students, faculty and staff. To make this possible, Northeastern leveraged ServiceNows Safe Workplace Suite to support testing multiple times per week, conduct daily health screenings, track compliance and enable comprehensive contact tracing.













Availability and additional information















Safe Workplace Planning Capabilities are expected to be available in the Safe Workplace Dashboard at the end of May.









The Microsoft Outlook add-in for Workplace Service Delivery is expected to be available in June.













Use of ForwardLooking Statements:









This press release contains "forwardlooking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to new capabilities. Such forwardlooking statements include statements regarding expected performance and benefits of such capabilities. Forwardlooking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forwardlooking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forwardlooking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forwardlooking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forwardlooking statements include, without limitation: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in making available additional capabilities; (ii) uncertainty whether sales of such capabilities will justify this investment; and (iii) changes in the duration or severity of the COVID19 pandemic. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.









About ServiceNow:









ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.









2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.





