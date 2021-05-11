Knowledge 2021 Opens Today, Showcasing How the World Works With ServiceNow





ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today kicks off Knowledge+2021, the companys flagship digital experience for its customers, partners, and developer community. With more than 40,000 people registered worldwide, Knowledge 21 takes place May 11-20, 2021. Two weeks of live, interactive, and on-demand programming features more than 260 sessions across 12 content channels. Customers are at the center of Knowledge 21, with more than 145 hours of customer-led content by PepsiCo, Under Armour, Subway, the State of Kansas, Levi Strauss, and hundreds of other companies implementing digital workflows to grow their business, become more resilient, and reshape their industries.









CEO Bill McDermott and other company leaders kick off Knowledge 21 with a broadcast showcasing the power of the Now Platform to make the world of work, work better for people and to workflow a better world. The opening broadcast will include customer stories of how ServiceNow is helping to positively impact lives around the world and is the strategic authority for digital transformation across industries and geographies.









ServiceNow is the strategic authority for digital transformation, said Bill McDermott, president and CEO of ServiceNow. We are at the epicenter of the workflow revolution, enabling enterprises worldwide to create 21st century digital businesses and deliver great experiences for people. Were solving the greatest workflow challenge of our time, turning vaccines into vaccinations. Were helping people safely return to their offices. Across every industry, the Now Platform is workflowing solutions that make work and life better for people. The world works with ServiceNow.









New Innovations Support New Workflows









At Knowledge 2021, ServiceNow announced new solutions, innovations, and strategic moves to extend the transformational power of digital workflows to solve some of the greatest challenges businesses and society face today and into the future, including:















Expanding into manufacturing and healthcare and life sciences industries with new solutions











%3Cb%3EOperational+Technology+Management%3C%2Fb%3E helps leading manufacturing companies like Siemens Energy make operations more efficient and secure while enhancing the employee experience.











%3Cb%3EHealthcare+and+Life+Sciences+Service+Management%3C%2Fb%3E will connect cross-functional health teams and simplify how people engage with their healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical device organizations to improve the patient experience.





























Accelerating global vaccination efforts











%3Cb%3ENew+capabilities%3C%2Fb%3E to ServiceNows Vaccine+Administration+Management (VAM) solution enhance scheduling and inventory management to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible, especially for individuals who lack internet access, eliminating key barriers to vaccine distribution.











ServiceNow is supporting the delivery of millions of COVID-19 vaccinations around the world, including helping the State of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany to register 120,000 people for vaccination appointments within hours of launching.





























Helping organizations safely return to the workplace











%3Cb%3ENew+features%3C%2Fb%3E in ServiceNows Workplace Service Delivery solution and Safe Workplace Suite help businesses safely return employees to the workplace and navigate the new era of work, including a new planning tool in the Safe Workplace Dashboard and new Neighborhoods for Workplace Service Delivery to help organizations make informed decisions about bringing employees back to the workplace to prevent overcrowding.











ServiceNow has seen an over 45 percent increase in Safe Workplace and Workplace Service Delivery usage since the beginning of 2021, with companies like BankUnited , Uber , and ENMAX using the Now Platform to plan their return to workplace.





























Improving the development of cloud-native applications with insight-driven, action-oriented workflows











ServiceNows acquisition+of+Lightstep announced this week combines next-generation observability with the worlds leading enterprise digital workflow platform.With Lightstep, an emerging pioneer in next generation application monitoring and observability, ServiceNow will help software developers build, deploy, run, and monitor state-of-the-art, cloud-native applications with insight-driven, action-oriented workflows.























Participating in Knowledge 2021









Knowledge 21 features keynotes on ServiceNows IT, Employee, Customer, and Creator Workflow products and the Now Platform, as well as exclusive sessions for media and analysts:















ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermotts Knowledge 21 keynote presentation will take placeat 9:00 a.m. PDT on May 11. The on-demand broadcast will provide deeper insight into the power of digital workflows to change the world. Sign up here.



















Live press and analyst Q&A session with Bill McDermott and Chief Product Officer CJ Desai will take place at 8:30 a.m. PDT on May 12.Bill and CJ will provide a business update and discuss how companies are relying on ServiceNow to help create great experiences for the new era of work. Media and analysts can signuphere.



















Live press and analyst session with the City of Santa Monica, Michigan Medicine, and Capita Software, moderated by ServiceNow Chief Innovation Officer Dave Wright, will take place at 8:30 a.m. PDT on May 19. The discussion will address how companies are accelerating their digital transformation efforts to transform their business models during the COVID economy. Media and analysts can sign uphere.













Use of ForwardLooking Statements









This release contains "forwardlooking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to new capabilities. Such forwardlooking statements include statements regarding expected performance and benefits of such capabilities. Forwardlooking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forwardlooking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forwardlooking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forwardlooking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forwardlooking statements include, without limitation: delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in making available additional capabilities; changes in the regulatory landscape related to vaccine development and distribution and the availability of vaccines; changes in the duration or severity of the COVID19 pandemic; assimilating or integrating Lightsteps technology into our platform; the inability to retain key employees of Lightstep after the transaction closes; unanticipated expenses related to Lightsteps acquired technology; potential adverse tax consequences; disruption to our business and diversion of management attention and other resources; and potential unknown liabilities associated with Lightsteps business. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.









