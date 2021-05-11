Logo
APITech Highlights New Space Components and Testing Solutions at Industry Panel

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 11, 2021

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech (API Technologies Corp.) announced that Dave Sims, Product Manager for Semiconductors and Components, has been selected to participate in Microwave Journal's expert panel, "RF/Microwave Test and Component Solutions for New Space." Mr. Sims helped launch APITech's space initiatives and has participated in more than fifty space programs, including successful interplanetary missions such as Cassini. Joining APITech's Sims on the panel are experts from Teradyne, Analog Devices, Keysight, and Rohde & Schwarz.

"New Space" is attracting significant investment and generating an abundance of new opportunities. Mr. Sims stated that he is "eager to discuss the opportunities and challenges of New Space, and the test and component challenges with the steady rise in LEO and MEO satellite constellations and the growth of mission-critical satellite communications."

Anyone may register to watch and ask questions. The panel will discuss the best device and component solutions for New Space applications that maximize performance and minimize cost/power consumption available from semiconductor companies along with the best test/measurement solutions to verify their performance. They will address the main challenges in these areas along with solutions being introduced to meet industry demands.

Online Panel: RF/Microwave Test and Component Solutions for New Space
May 18, 2021 - 11:00 AM EST
Register Here

About APITech
APITech (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products

Contact: Dana Morris
APITech
+1 508-251-6483
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apitech-highlights-new-space-components-and-testing-solutions-at-industry-panel-301286562.html

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.

