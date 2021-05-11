Bandwidth IG Creates Custom Connectivity Solution for QTS Realty Trust

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing enterprise demand for diverse connectivity, Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) today announced an agreement to create stronger connectivity options for enterprises connecting through QTS' Santa Clara data center. Bandwidth IG, a metro dark fiber network provider in Northern California and Greater Atlanta serving mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises with new, high capacity dark fiber, is now providing the QTS Santa Clara facility with dark fiber connectivity.

The QTS multi-building data center is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, one of the top data center markets in the U.S. Reliable, low latency connectivity is critical to the success of enterprises and a growing number of technology companies located in the area. Bandwidth IG offers the newest, highest quality dark fiber network in Santa Clara and has the ability to provide bulk dark fiber to QTS customers.

As part of the project, Bandwidth IG recently constructed a new completely diverse entrance to the QTS campus. Bandwidth IG's network design provides shorter paths between locations, giving customers unprecedented diversity and low latency.

"We understand that today's data center customers require a resilient, robust, secure and diverse network, and our newly built dark fiber infrastructure across Northern California enables data center operators to create that environment," said Jim Nolte, CEO for Bandwidth IG. "Our continued investment in the Bay Area gives QTS the only new fiber infrastructure in Silicon Valley, allowing end users to solve their connectivity needs today and well into the future."

QTS data centers feature diverse connectivity for cloud and hybrid colocation including carrier-neutral cloud interconnection, multiple fiber routes and IP providers. Last year, Bandwidth IG deployed dark fiber to QTS' Atlanta Metro Mega Data Center campus. After experiencing success there, QTS turned to Bandwidth IG to increase bandwidth at its Santa Clara location.

"Silicon Valley is one of the most important data center markets in the world with growing requirements for diverse connectivity and dark fiber," said Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Strategy, QTS. "Bandwidth IG's high count, diverse fiber will play a central role supporting our focus on creating a diverse connectivity ecosystem serving the Bay area and beyond."

Bandwidth IG's Northern California dark fiber network spans more than 160 route miles and 289,000 fiber miles. To learn more about Bandwidth IG, visit www.BandwidthIG.com.

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout Northern California and Greater Atlanta. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, reliable connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's Northern California network offers more than 160 route miles and 289,000 fiber miles, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 50 route miles and 93,000 fiber miles. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-ig-creates-custom-connectivity-solution-for-qts-realty-trust-301287952.html

SOURCE Bandwidth IG