Bandwidth IG Creates Custom Connectivity Solution for QTS Realty Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bandwidth IG Creates Custom Connectivity Solution for QTS Realty Trust

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bandwidth IG's new dark fiber network gives customers at QTS' Santa Clara data center unprecedented network diversity

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing enterprise demand for diverse connectivity, Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) today announced an agreement to create stronger connectivity options for enterprises connecting through QTS' Santa Clara data center. Bandwidth IG, a metro dark fiber network provider in Northern California and Greater Atlanta serving mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises with new, high capacity dark fiber, is now providing the QTS Santa Clara facility with dark fiber connectivity.

(PRNewsfoto/Bandwidth IG)

The QTS multi-building data center is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, one of the top data center markets in the U.S. Reliable, low latency connectivity is critical to the success of enterprises and a growing number of technology companies located in the area. Bandwidth IG offers the newest, highest quality dark fiber network in Santa Clara and has the ability to provide bulk dark fiber to QTS customers.

As part of the project, Bandwidth IG recently constructed a new completely diverse entrance to the QTS campus. Bandwidth IG's network design provides shorter paths between locations, giving customers unprecedented diversity and low latency.

"We understand that today's data center customers require a resilient, robust, secure and diverse network, and our newly built dark fiber infrastructure across Northern California enables data center operators to create that environment," said Jim Nolte, CEO for Bandwidth IG. "Our continued investment in the Bay Area gives QTS the only new fiber infrastructure in Silicon Valley, allowing end users to solve their connectivity needs today and well into the future."

QTS data centers feature diverse connectivity for cloud and hybrid colocation including carrier-neutral cloud interconnection, multiple fiber routes and IP providers. Last year, Bandwidth IG deployed dark fiber to QTS' Atlanta Metro Mega Data Center campus. After experiencing success there, QTS turned to Bandwidth IG to increase bandwidth at its Santa Clara location.

"Silicon Valley is one of the most important data center markets in the world with growing requirements for diverse connectivity and dark fiber," said Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Strategy, QTS. "Bandwidth IG's high count, diverse fiber will play a central role supporting our focus on creating a diverse connectivity ecosystem serving the Bay area and beyond."

Bandwidth IG's Northern California dark fiber network spans more than 160 route miles and 289,000 fiber miles. To learn more about Bandwidth IG, visit www.BandwidthIG.com.

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout Northern California and Greater Atlanta. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, reliable connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's Northern California network offers more than 160 route miles and 289,000 fiber miles, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 50 route miles and 93,000 fiber miles. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-ig-creates-custom-connectivity-solution-for-qts-realty-trust-301287952.html

SOURCE Bandwidth IG

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)