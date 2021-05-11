Quest Diagnostics Expands Eligibility for $0 Out-of-Pocket COVID-19 Testing Through QuestDirect™ To Assist in Combatting the Pandemic and Help Support Safer Travel, Events and Gatherings Nationwide

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today unveiled several new enhancements to its COVID-19 testing services, with the goal to help combat COVID-19 while empowering more individuals and families to resume "back to life" activities with greater safety this spring, summer and beyond.

Starting today, adults can request access to the company's $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 test option for themselves and children 4 years of age and older through QuestDirect, the company's online consumer-initiated test platform. Eligibility for $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 testing includes adults and minors regardless of symptoms or suspected exposure, consistent with updated government guidance on insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing.

For more information, visit QuestCovid19.com

An individual simply fills out a form online, which is quickly reviewed by an independent physician. If deemed eligible by the physician, the individual may then schedule an appointment for an observed self-collection at one of 500 Walmart Neighborhood Market locations and other sites. Same-day appointments may be available, with test results typically provided the next day.* QuestDirect is not available in Alaska, Arizona and Hawaii. The $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 test option through QuestDirect is not available for asymptomatic individuals without known or suspected exposure for public health surveillance or employment purposes.

Quest is believed to be the first national laboratory provider to enable a patient to request access to COVID-19 diagnostic testing, regardless of symptoms or exposure, through a consumer-initiated testing site with broadly accessible observed self-collection at no cost to individuals. The test will be billed to commercial health plans and government payors. The expanded test option comes as governments and organizations seek ways to utilize testing to resume safer in-person customer interactions.

"As a leader in the nation's COVID-19 testing response, Quest Diagnostics is continually spearheading new innovations to broaden access to quality COVID-19 diagnostic insights," said Cathy Doherty, Senior Vice President and Group Executive Clinical Franchise Solutions and Marketing, Quest Diagnostics. "As more people are vaccinated and the economy opens, greater flexibility and affordability in COVID-19 testing will help keep us all safer. We believe this option for COVID-19 testing will enable individuals and families to return to normal activities more safely and responsibly."

The $0 out-of-pocket option applies to molecular laboratory (PCR/NAAT) and rapid antigen testing, where available. While the vast majority of testing provided by Quest is molecular laboratory testing, the company has also begun to offer rapid antigen tests at approximately 30 patient service centers in New York, with plans to extend the capability to other states over time.

Quest has capacity to provide 300,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day from approximately two dozen laboratories across the United States. Since launching its services in early March 2020, the company has performed more than 40 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests. Quest reports the vast majority of test results within a day.*

About Our Commitment to Empowering Consumer Health

Quest Diagnostics has long been at the forefront of the movement for consumer empowerment in healthcare. Our QuestDirect consumer-initiated test platform provides dozens of tests for conditions ranging from heart health to sexually transmitted diseases. We were among the first diagnostic information services providers to offer free access to test results online and other channels. Our mobile app and patient portal, called MyQuest, provides millions of people a way to securely access and track their test results and other health data.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States. Our 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates. Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region. For more information, please refer to: newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/COVIDTestingUpdates

