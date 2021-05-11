1.8V 10Gbps USB Type-C & DisplayPort Linear ReDrivers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Enhanced Signal Integrity Performance and Low-Power Operation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

1.8V 10Gbps USB Type-C & DisplayPort Linear ReDrivers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Enhanced Signal Integrity Performance and Low-Power Operation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) has strengthened its position in the linear ReDriver IC market with the introduction of the 1.8V PI2DPX1066, PI2DPX1217, and PI2DPX1263. Suited for a range of applications including notebook and desktop PCs, smartphones, tablets, docking stations, gaming consoles, monitors, and virtual reality equipment, these parts use a lower level supply voltage and draw less power than competing products. They address the growing need within the consumer electronics, computing, and communications sectors for USB Type-C and DisplayPort 2.0 (DP2.0) ReDrivers.



The PI2DPX1066 and PI2DPX1217 are power-efficient, 1.8V-rated 4-to-4 channel configuration ReDrivers for USB Type-C implementation and can support data rates of 10Gbps per channel. Both devices feature 4 different modes namely, SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps, SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps, SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps/2-lane DP1.4/DP2.0 (UHBR10), and 4-lane DP1.4/DP2.0 (UHBR10).



Configuration of the new USB Type-C ReDrivers is done via their respective I2C interfaces. This results in the option to choose between 16 different equalizer settings and 4 different flat gain settings. These protocol-agnostic devices are transparent to channel link training and exhibit latencies below 300ps, and achieve industry-leading signal integrity parameters within the domain of linear ReDrivers. The PI2DPX1066 powers up in a high-impedance safe state for notebook PC applications, while the PI2DPX1217 reverts to a default USB bypass state when powering up, as needed in smartphone applications.



Also featuring a 1.8V voltage rating, the PI2DPX1263 is a 4-channel linear ReDriver for use in DP2.0 and DP1.4 based systems. Like the PI2DPX1066 and PI2DPX1217, it has a 10Gbps maximum data rate. DisplayPort transmission modes supported include UHBR10 (DP2.0 10Gbps), HBR3 (DP1.4 8.1Gbps), HBR2 (DP1.2 5.4Gbps), HBR (DP1.1 2.7Gbps), and RBR (DP1.0 1.62Gbps). The I2C interface enables equalizer and flat gain adjustment, so that channel loss may be compensated for and ISI jitter eliminated, maintaining the highest levels of signal integrity.



The ReDrivers from Diodes Incorporated offer engineers a compelling mix of lower power operation, more compact size (without a heavy pin count), and considerable application flexibility (thanks to their signal integrity adjustment capabilities). All three ICs support an industrial temperature range covering -40C to +85C. They all support power saving operation when idle, unplugged, or disabled states apply.



The PI2DPX1066, PI2DPX1217 and PI2DPX1263 are offered in a low-profile 32-pin TQFN package with 2.85mm x 4.5mm x 0.35mm dimensions. They have a unit cost of $1.45 in 5000 piece quantities.



DisplayPort and the DisplayPort logo are trademarks owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) in the United States and other countries.



ReDriver is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated.



USB Type-C and USB-C are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.



Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poors SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the worlds leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005101/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)