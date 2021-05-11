Logo
Medallia Named a Leader in Report for Customer Feedback Management Platforms

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Customer+Feedback+Management+Platforms%2C+Q2+2021. This year's report evaluated 12 service providers based on 33 criteria.



Medallia was among the highest scoring vendors in the strategy category, receiving the highest scores possible in execution and delivery on roadmap, product vision and strategy, enterprise strategy, partner strategy, and services strategy criteria. The report notes that, Medallia leads in engaging stakeholders at all levels...



Engaging everyone from the frontline to the C-Suite is an essential component of Medallias strategy for driving a culture of customer-centricity across an organization. Medallia is also built to capture 100% of customer interactions and translate those signals into actionable insights. With regards to signal capture, Medallia received the top possible score for the percentage of feedback from non-survey sources. When it comes to taking action, the company was recognized for the ability to apply predictive and prescriptive analytics to translate data into insights. Getting the right data and analysis into the right hands is how organizations deliver an impactful customer experience program.



Finally, Medallia received top scores possible for several criteria the company believes are critical to brands looking to improve total customer experience, including: employee feedback, image and video feedback collection/mining, analytics capabilities, alerting and closing the loop, usability, scalability, and security & compliance. The report states, Medallia enables its customers to take a programmatic approach that brings employees along on the CX transformation journey, whether in the C-suite or on the front lines.



Medallia is trusted by organizations of all sizes to power their customer experience programs, said Medallia President and CEO Leslie Stretch. We are built for scale and flexibility to meet our customers where they are in terms of program maturity and individual business needs, and are thrilled that our customers call out our innovation and ability to impact employee behaviors. Medallia is the essential, and proven, experience platform.



To download The Forrester Wave: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2021 click here. To learn more about Medallia is helping brands create a better future, connect with us virtually next week at Experience+2021 or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medallia.com%2Fplatform%2F, for more information on the Medallia Experience Cloud.



About Medallia



Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The companys award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.



2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallias products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005871/en/

