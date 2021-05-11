Logo
eMagin Corporation to Participate in Display Week 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will participate in three virtual events at Display Week 2021, a display industry conference hosted by the Society for Information Display, May 17-21. In addition to the conference events, the Company will host a virtual exhibit of its entire product line, including its dPd Direct Patterning OLED Microdisplay Technology.

  1. SID/DSCC 2021 Virtual Business Conference
    Speaker: eMagin CEO Andrew Sculley
    Topic: "Let There Be Light." Consumer, medical and industrial customers alike are seeking high-brightness, nausea-free microdisplays for the next generation of computing AR/VR devices. eMagin has the answer with its direct patterned OLED technology.
    Date: Monday, May 17
  2. CEO Forum
    Speaker: eMagin Board Chair Dr. Jill Wittels
    Topic: CEOs have a lot on their minds, they are constantly weighing challenges, opportunities, and short- and long-range plans. The panelists for this year's forum will share their stories and strategies.
    Date: Wednesday, May 19
  3. Seminar: Novel Displays and Beyond, OLED-on-Silicon Microdisplays
    Speaker: eMagin COO Dr. Amal Ghosh
    Topic: With the recent advent of AR/VR applications, the significance of microdisplays has come to the forefront. OLED-on-silicon microdisplays are considered the technology of choice for today's AR/VR applications. This seminar will cover the basics of OLED-on-silicon microdisplays and lead up to the state-of-the-art of this technology.
    Date: Wednesday, May 19

For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.displayweek.org.

About eMagin
eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications.

Contact:
eMagin Corporation
Scott Bukofsky, VP Business Development
845-838-7947
[email protected]

Primary IR Contact:
eMagin Corporation
Mark Koch, Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7900
[email protected]

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Nicholas Manganaro
617-542-5300
[email protected]

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646293/eMagin-Corporation-to-Participate-in-Display-Week-2021

