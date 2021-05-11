Brigadier Completes Phase One Exploration at Picachos With Multiple Follow-up Drill Targets Assays Pending for Prospective El Placer Norte Target where sampling returned up to 12.79 g/t Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") ( TSXV:BRG, Financial)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to provide a summary of the recently completed phase-one exploration program at it Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property"). In total 5057 metres of diamond drill was completed in 50-holes across eleven different prospects on the Property, most of which were never previously drill tested. Remaining assays are anticipated to be received in June.

Phase-one Drilling Highlights:

San Agustn past-producing gold mine with a principal result of 7.45 g/t gold and 51 g/t silver across 7 metres in DH-BRG-001. Significant widths and grades were intercepted in several holes from San Agustn.

San Antoio historic gold-copper mine with 12.62 g/t gold and 78 g/t silver with 4.5% copper across 0.8 metres in DH-BRG-026.

La Gloria historic gold mine with values of 10.65 g/t gold across 1 metre in a larger interval of 2.29 g/t gold across 8 metres in DH-BRG-028.

Rob Birmingham, President & CEO, comments, "With Picachos' first ever diamond drill program concluded, Brigadier now has a robust dataset from which to plan the next phase of exploration. Over the course of the last eight months, exploration efforts have produced several high priority targets which the Company intends to follow up on, including a copper and base metals porphyry on the North end of the Picachos Project. With copper reaching all time high's, it is truly an exciting time to take a closer look at this aspect of the Property."

Assays are still pending for 518 metres of drilling completed in phase-one, most of which is from a 3-hole fence drilled across El Placer Norte where underground sampling returned grades of up to 12.79 g/t across the Huarache Vein. Perhaps more significantly, a surface trench across the El Placer trend returned values of 0.5 g/t gold across 65 metres in BRG-117154. This was followed by 8 metres of 2.14 g/t gold in adjacent trench BRG-117146.

Further indications of a possible bulk tonnage gold target were returned from trench BRG-26892 with values of 1.07 g/t gold across 6 metres from a newly discovered mineralized outcrop of porphyritic rhyolite on the Santa Elena ridge, about 850 metres southwest of Garabato and 750 metres north of El Placer Norte.

A copper porphyry target with associated base metals was confirmed in the northwestern part of the Property where approximately 350 metres of semi-continuous hand trenching on Line 2569200 uncovered sericitic alteration with values mainly greater than 240 ppm molybdenum (Mo) with up to 0.22% Mo across 6 metres. These results confirm the bedrock source for overlying Mo-in-soil results of up to 456 ppm Mo. This anomaly is about 400 hectares in size and is roughly defined by soil samples at 50 metre spacing on survey lines spaced 400 metres apart. Sericite with molybdenite is interpreted to represent part of a hydrolytic alteration shell around a buried porphyry system.

Brigadier has 17.7 line kilometres of first-order geochemical anomalies for gold, copper and molybdenum outside the drilled areas that merit systematic mapping and trenching. A portion of these have been selected for near-term work this summer. Access routes for heavy equipment have been surveyed both to Garabato and to the porphyry area. The Company is considering an airborne geophysical survey to better understand both faulting and intrusions related to mineralization.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

