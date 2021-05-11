New Matter Solution from Silicon Labs Unifies the IoT Connectivity Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software, and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced that wireless solutions are available for development of Matter end products that support Thread, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth protocols. Matter, formerly named 'Project Connected Home over IP' or 'CHIP', is designed to provide interoperable, reliable, secure connectivity across IoT devices and networks. Matter simplifies both product development and the end-user experience by providing a unified connectivity standard for a wide range of smart home and commercial applications including LED bulbs, door locks, HVAC, commercial lighting, and access control. Silicon Labs' Matter solution enhances the connected product experience across major ecosystems including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google.

"We are proud to share our extensive wireless experience with the Matter community, providing more than 20% of the source code, and are delighted to see the opportunities it brings to the future of IoT connectivity," said Matt Johnson, president of Silicon Labs. "The success of the IoT industry depends on simplicity, reliability and security, and our wireless solutions for Matter allow developers to focus on innovation and bring products to market that enable a seamless consumer experience."

Matter is a global IoT connectivity standard that builds on top of existing IP-connectivity protocols to enable cross-platform IoT communication, encompassing end products, mobile applications, and cloud services. Security is as a core tenant of Matter with an architecture that makes the IoT more secure by applying best practices:

Every device joining the network is authenticated

Every message is encrypted and authenticated

Use of proven and standard cryptographic algorithms

Over-the-air secured updates

Silicon Labs adds additional layers of protection with its award-winning Secure Vault technology, which greatly reduces the risk of IoT ecosystem security breaches and the compromise of intellectual property or revenue loss from counterfeiting. When combined with Secure Vault, Matter delivers state-of-the-art security that helps connected device manufacturers address escalating and ever-evolving IoT security threats and regulatory pressures.

Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (formerly Zigbee Alliance) said, "Our ongoing collaboration with industry experts such as Silicon Labs has allowed us to create a secure, industry-unifying standard to serve as the building block of connected devices. Together, we have developed the future of reliable connectivity with Matter."

With 20 years of experience and billions of wireless devices shipped, Silicon Labs possesses a unique blend of software expertise and proficiency in multi-node mesh networking. The company has been heavily involved in Matter development with a wide-ranging suit of development tools, software, and wireless solutions available from the Series 1 and 2 portfolios including MG12, MG21, WF200, WFM200 and RS9116.

On June 8, Stacy Higginbotham of "Stacey on IoT" will host a panel featuring experts from Silicon Labs, Comcast, Allegion, Wyze, Nanoleaf and Matter to share benefits and use cases related to Matter development. For more information on Silicon Labs Matter solutions and development tools, visit silabs.com/matter.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Cautionary Language

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could impact Silicon Labs' financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Silicon Labs' filings with the SEC. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-matter-solution-from-silicon-labs-unifies-the-iot-connectivity-experience-301289001.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs