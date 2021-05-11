Logo
AutoNation, America's Most Admired Auto Retailer Is #1 in the Most Positive Reviews, According to Reputation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL., May 11, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), AutoNation, America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, today announced that it has the most 4 and 5 star reviews, all-time, of any automotive dealer group, public or private, according to Reputation.

AutoNation first partnered with Reputation in 2014 to begin its review solicitation strategies. In 2014, AutoNation had 24,000 reviews in that 12-month period. AutoNation now receives over 100,000 reviews each year with nearly 90% being 4 and 5 star.

"The Customer experience is a major focus for AutoNation. We want to ensure that each Customer has a peerless experience. We've sold over 13,000,000 vehicles and serviced nearly 100,000,000 vehicles for highly satisfied Customers, and we just keep counting," said Marc Cannon, AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer.

According to Reputation, companies are no longer selling to a passive audience online, but rather engaging with consumers on social networks and various directory sites. It's become more critical than ever for businesses to be transparent with consumers, which means that they not only open themselves up to feedback but also encourage it.

"Reviews are valuable tools for Customers, creating online word of mouth and sharing with other potential Customers what kind of experiences they can expect. We take pride in our reputation and strive not only to meet but exceed the expectations of our Customers each and every time," said Nick Oliver, General Manager, AutoNation Toyota Winter Park.

"Today, 95% of vehicle buyers use digital sources to conduct car-buying research, and they're looking to rankings, ratings, and reviews to help them decide where to shop for a vehicle," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of March 31, 2021, AutoNation owned and operated 315 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $26 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation's interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonation-americas-most-admired-auto-retailer-is-1-in-the-most-positive-reviews-according-to-reputation-301288712.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.

