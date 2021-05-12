US Stocks Continue Selloff for Lower Close Tuesday

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

US Stocks Continue Selloff for Lower Close Tuesday

S&P 500 down -0.87%

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,269.16 on Tuesday with a loss of 473.66 points or -1.36%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,152.10 for a loss of 36.33 points or -0.87%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,389.43 for a loss of 12.43 points or -0.09%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 21.84 for a gain of 2.18 points or 11.09%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks sold off again Tuesday as Colonial Pipeline's fuel transportation remained closed. The company hopes to reopen by the end of the week. The S&P 500 was down -0.87% and the S&P 500 Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (

XLE, Financial) was down -2.57% as many refineries decreased production to manage for less fuel transport.

The March Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed 8.123 million job openings, up from 7.526 million and higher than the estimated 7.4 million. The higher job openings along with last Friday's weaker jobs report raised more concerns over the labor market's openings versus hirings gap.

In other news:

  • The NFIB Business Optimism Index increased to 99.8 in April from 98.2.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 42-day bills at a rate of 0.005% and 3-year notes at a rate of 0.329%.
  • IBM (IBM, Financial) was down -1.32% after announcing new artificial intelligence technologies including Watson Orchestrate, a multi-channel business productivity tool.
  • Pfizer (PFE, Financial) was down -1.28% after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.
  • Apple (AAPL, Financial) down -0.74% on Epic legal battle developments
  • Lemonade (LMND, Financial): Revenue of $23.5 million decreased -10.3% year over year and beat estimates by $1.62 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.81 missed estimates by $0.03. Stock gained 3.93%.
  • BigCommerce (BIGC, Financial): Revenue of $46.67 million increased 40.7% year over year and beat estimates by $4.49 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beat estimates by $0.02 and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beat estimates by $0.08. Stock was down -2.72%.
  • Prism Technologies (PRZM, Financial) +65.00%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,206.99 for a loss of 5.71 points or -0.26%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,337.38 for a loss of 7.08 points or -0.53%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,337.08 for a gain of 11.08 points or 0.08%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,344.83 for a loss of 112.15 points or -0.98%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,712.95 for a loss of 24.23 points or -0.89%; the S&P 100 at 1,880.26 for a loss of 14.75 points or -0.78%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,351.27 for a loss of 7.81 points or -0.058%; the Russell 3000 at 2,474.99 for a loss of 18.55 points or -0.74%; the Russell 1000 at 2,332.30 for a loss of 18.29 points or -0.78%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,264.18 for a loss of 331.41 points or -0.76%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 865.67 for a loss of 12.71 points or -1.45%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.