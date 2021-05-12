Logo
Report on Voting From the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - NVA) NuVista Energy Ltd. ("NuVista") announces that the following matters were approved at the annual meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 11, 2021. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 26, 2021 (the "Circular").

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
81,177,21366.74%40,461,52733.26%

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Pentti O. Karkkainen81,033,20166.62%40,605,53933.38%
Ronald J. Eckhardt80,559,90066.23%41,078,84033.77%
Keith A. MacPhail80,862,44966.48%40,776,29133.52%
Ronald J. Poelzer80,958,14966.56%40,680,59133.44%
Brian G. Shaw81,514,92367.01%40,123,81732.99%
Sheldon B. Steeves81,492,37367.00%40,146,36733.00%
Deborah S. Stein81,625,33667.10%40,013,40432.90%
Jonathan A. Wright81,545,01667.04%40,093,72432.96%
Grant A. Zawalsky80,825,51166.45%40,813,22933.55%

3. Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
122,561,53399.73%332,5040.27%

4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
81,110,72366.68%40,528,01733.32%

INVESTOR INFORMATION

NuVista is an independent Canadian oil and natural gas exploration, development and production corporation with its Common Shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NVA.

NuVista is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Our primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jonathan A. WrightRoss L. AndreachukMike J. Lawford
President and CEOVP, Finance and CFOChief Operating Officer
(403) 538-8501(403) 538-8539(403) 538-1936

