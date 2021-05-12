Logo
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Charles Schwab Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells Parker Hannifin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tesco Pension Investment Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Charles Schwab Corp, Microsoft Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, S&P Global Inc, sells Parker Hannifin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Citigroup Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owns 38 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tesco+pension+investment+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,612,377 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.85%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 178,513 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 1,142,521 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 754,608 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.07%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,236,371 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46%
New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.17. The stock is now traded at around $157.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 989,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,881,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.7. The stock is now traded at around $117.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 365,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 233,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,612,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 90.67%. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.71. The stock is now traded at around $395.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 289,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.42. The stock is now traded at around $379.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 382,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.17. The stock is now traded at around $394.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 481,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 43.08%. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.69. The stock is now traded at around $232.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 559,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.19.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.9.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.52.

Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.47.

Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.82.

Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd. Also check out:

1. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tesco Pension Investment Ltd keeps buying
