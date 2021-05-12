Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Charles Schwab Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells Parker Hannifin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: PXD, SCHW, RYAAY, FROG, EXAS,
- Added Positions: MSFT, CP, SPGI, ANTM, FB, IQV, UNH, AON, YUM, AMT, TJX, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: C, MDT, JNJ, TMO, TSM, BSX,
- Sold Out: PH, RTX, FIS, PRAH, BR, COO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,612,377 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 178,513 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,142,521 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 754,608 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.07%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,236,371 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46%
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.17. The stock is now traded at around $157.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 989,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,881,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.7. The stock is now traded at around $117.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 365,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 233,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,612,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 90.67%. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.71. The stock is now traded at around $395.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 289,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.42. The stock is now traded at around $379.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 382,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.17. The stock is now traded at around $394.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 481,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 43.08%. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.69. The stock is now traded at around $232.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 559,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.19.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.9.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.52.Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.47.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.82.Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.33.
