CloudCommerce Adds Digital Audio to Its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advertising Solution

SAN ANTONIO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLWD ), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that SWARM, the Companys AI-driven advertising solution, will now include programmatic audio ads reaching over 170 million consumers each month provided by Audacy, Inc.



Audacy, Inc. (a company) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the countrys best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and Americas #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.AudacyInc.com

Much like video ads, programmatic audio ads can offer a number of benefits that are making it a universally acclaimed tool for advertisers. Utilizing the best of the video programmatic features, it adds extra ones like the ability to reach out to consumers where other ad channels are less productive. For example, Millennials and Centennials are the main audio consumers. As a result, advertisers can use the audio channel to boost ad engagement and reach for these demographic segments.

Our agreement with Audacity will add a whole new dimension to SWARM, said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO. Audio ads will allow our clients to easily reach critical market segments. Audio programmatic advertising works on the same principles as video ads. Using artificial intelligence, we simply configure the ad campaign parameters to target a particular audience. Then, its a matter of SWARM developing the ad content that fits the campaign goals and measuring the results.

CloudCommerce recently announced that it will change its corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. For more information about AiAdvertising, please visit the Companys new website at www.AiAdvertising.com.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

