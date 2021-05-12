Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Completion of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the MaCallan East Lithium Project and Highlights Potential Targets for a Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2) is pleased to announce that it has received the first NI43-101 technical report on the Macallan lithium brine property, located in the Clayton Valley Nevada, that assesses the technical merit of the project identifying areas of interest for additional exploration.

The report was prepared by Robert D. Marvin, P.Geo. Mr. Marvin has more than 35 years of experience as an independent consultant and has had experience both in lithium exploration and within the Clayton Valley. In the report Mr. Marvin comments "the Clayton Valley has an enormous measured and inferred endowment of lithium and is rapidly emerging as one of the world's largest concentrations of lithiumThe combination of a highly favorable geological setting and unexplored nature of the Macallan claim block make the ground an ideal location for a relatively low cost, first round drill program." The report recommends a drill program that targets lithium rich brines hosted within sedimentary and evaporite stratigraphy common to the Clayton Valley. Four holes are recommended to be drilled in a first pass evaluation of the rocks in the subsurface at Macallan.

The Company's Macallan East project borders Pure Energy Minerals Ltd property, which has had successful drill results and recently announced its intention to begin construction of a pilot plant for lithium brine extraction. The Macallan acquisition consists of 157 20-acre claims and is located on the southeast side of the Clayton Valley Recent exploration on the north-east flank of the Clayton Valley from Noram Ventures Inc. and Cypress Minerals Corp., all which have had positive results, thus reinforcing the geological trend line and exploration potential running through these claims.

Additionally, The Company is expecting a second 43-101 technical report on the Highlands West project within the next two weeks. The Highlands West project consists of 333 20-acre placer claims and is located nearby Albermarle's Silver Peak mine, which is currently the only lithium producing operation in the United States. With expanded interest in electrical vehicles, Albermarle recently announced plans to invest an additional $30 to $50 million, to double its current production at this site by 2025 and begin a program to both evaluate clays and optimize lithium extraction from its brine resources.

Scotch Creek's total land position within Clayton Valley is approximately 9,100 acres establishing it as one of the largest stakeholders in the valley.

About Clayton Valley

Clayton Valley, Nevada, has become a North American hub for lithium exploration and production with various public companies establishing their footprint in the region:

Albemarle Corporation's (ALB) Silver Peak is the only lithium-producing mine in North America and has been in production since 1967. Albemarle announced its intention to double its lithium brine production and expand its operations to explore lithium clay potential in the valley.

Westside of Clayton Valley: Nickle Rock Resources Inc. (NICL) announced on March 24, 2021, that it has commenced the drilling on their 2,300 acres adjacent to the west side of the Silver Peak mine just northwest of Scotch Creeks newly acquired acreage.

On the lithium brine production side, Pure Energy minerals (PE) has entered into an agreement with energy giant Schlumberger to further develop their lithium brine production. This agreement validates the economics and also the advancements of brine exploration in the Clayton Valley.

In the North-East of the Clayton Valley, Cypress Development Corp. (CYP) recently completed a PFS and has plans for a feasibility study later this year. Pure Energy has developed an open-pit design and mining plan that projects a 40-year minimum mine life and is currently working on plans for a pilot plant to refine extraction technologies. (lithium clay).

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM) is working on its fifth round of drilling and they have announced a resource of 300 million tonnes of >900 ppm Li. The current drilling program is on track to more than double that resource.

Enertopia Corporation (ENRT) has a narrow land position between Cypress and Noram. They have an established 100 million tonne resource from 4 drill holes at a 400 ppm Li cutoff.

Spearmint Resources Inc. (SPMT), with a property just south of Cypress, completed a drill program in November and has announced high-grade lithium intercepts.

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE:SCV) despite the enclosure of the basin and limited acreage available, very little exploration has been completed on Scotch Creek's land package in Clayton Valley - an area that is greater than that of Cypress, Noram, Enertopia and Spearmint combined.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

