MIND CTI Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

YOQNEAM, Israel, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIND C.T.I. LTD. (NasdaqGM:MNDO), a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid/postpaid billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



The following will summarize our major achievements in the first quarter of 2021 as well as our business. The financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at http://www.mindcti.com/company/news/ and in our Form 6-K.

Financial Highlights

Revenues were $6.1 million, compared with $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating income was $1.6 million, or 26% of total revenues, compared with $1.3 million, or 22% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income was $1.5 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities was $0.6 million, compared with $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash position was $17.5 million as of March 31, 2021 (before the dividend distribution of $5.2 million in April 2021).



Monica Iancu, MIND CTI CEO, commented: During five quarters of unprecedented times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we showed resilience and responsiveness. We have successfully operated and completed all different projects milestones. We proved to our customers that as always, they can count on us to tirelessly maintain and strengthen their business, under a firm business continuity program, working remotely using secured access. Our markets present a similar challenging behavior for the last few years, but we feel fortified by the diversification of our revenue streams. It is part of our strategy to pursue acquisitions, in order to enhance our market position, and we are actively seeking potential acquisition opportunities.

Our messaging segment was favorably impacted by activities related to COVID-19 and we plan to expand the range of messaging services we offer and the technological vehicles used to deliver them to our customers, hoping to increase the rate of new customer acquisitions.

Revenue Distribution

The Americas represented 34%, Europe represented 57% (including the Message Mobile and GTX revenues in Germany that represented 41%) and the rest of the world represented 9% of total revenues.

Customer care and billing software totaled $3.1 million, or 51% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $2.5 million, or 41% of total revenues and enterprise call accounting software totaled $0.6 million, or 8% of total revenues.

Licenses totaled $0.8 million, or 13% of total revenues, while maintenance and additional services were $5.3 million, or 87% of total revenues. Licenses were uniquely high this quarter thanks to two customers increase in license to support exceptional growth in the number of their subscribers.

Dividend Distribution

As previously announced, the Board declared on March 4, 2021 a gross dividend of $0.26 per share with tax being withheld at a rate of 20%.

The dividend of approximately $5.2 million, is presented in our balance sheet as of March 31, 2021 among other payables. The net dividend was distributed to our shareholders and withholding taxes were paid in April 2021.

Changes in Management Team

MIND also announced today the appointment of a new CFO.

Mr. Tal Weiss, (37), joined us as the new CFO in April 2021, replacing Mr. Shoham Shitrit who joined MIND in 2019 and whom we thank for his contribution and wish continued success. Mr. Weiss comes to MIND after serving three years as company controller of a medical technology company Itamar Medical Ltd. ( ITMR) and four years as a CPA in the Audit High Tech Team at Ernst & Young (Israel). Tal holds a B.A. degree in Accounting and Economics from Haifa University and is a Certified Public Accountant in Israel.

Board of Directors Update

Mr. Amnon Neubach has rejoined MINDs Board of Directors as an independent director and a member of our Boards committees. Mr. Neubach had served as an external director of our company from 2001 until 2014. He currently serves as Chairman of the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. since 2014 and has served in various privately-held and public companies as a director, a member of executive committees and in some as chairman of the board. Mr. Neubach holds a B.A. degree in Economics and Business Administration and an M.A. degree in Economics, both from Bar Ilan University.

AGM Update

The Company held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2021 and all the proposed resolutions were approved.

About MIND

MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions. MIND provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, SaaS, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers. A global company, with over twenty years of experience in providing solutions to carriers and enterprises, MIND operates from offices in the United States, Romania, Germany and Israel.

