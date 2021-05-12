Mesa Air Group Reports April 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. ( MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines operating performance for April 2021.



Mesa Airlines reported 26,883 block hours in April 2021, a 161.1 percent increase from April 2020 as a result of increased flying due to industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.95 percent and 99.97 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for April 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

Apr-21 Apr-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours American 11,066 5,965 85.5% 74,198 102,632 -27.7% United 15,644 4,331 261.2% 94,645 131,531 -28.0% DHL 173 n/a N/A 1,229 n/a N/A Total 26,883 10,297 161.1% 170,072 234,163 -27.4% Apr-21 Apr-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Departures American 6,198 3,333 86.0% 38,546 58,710 -34.3% United 7,203 2,491 189.2% 44,790 65,274 -31.4% DHL 120 n/a N/A 799 n/a N/A Total 13,521 5,824 132.2% 84,135 123,984 -32.1% Apr-21 Apr-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Controllable

Completion

Factor* American 99.95% 100.00% -0.05% 99.84% 99.73% 0.1% United 99.97% 100.00% -0.03% 99.98% 99.98% 0.0% Total

Completion

Factor** American 98.80% 60.44% 63.5% 96.99% 92.88% 4.4% United 99.64% 60.99% 63.4% 97.16% 94.39% 2.9%

Operating statistics month over month for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

Apr-21 Mar-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours American 11,066 11,989 -7.7% 11,066 5,965 85.5% United 15,644 15,983 -2.1% 15,644 4,331 261.2% DHL 173 155 12.0% 173 n/a N/A Total 26,883 28,127 -4.4% 26,883 10,297 161.1% Apr-21 Mar-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Departures American 6,198 6,240 -0.7% 6,198 3,333 86.0% United 7,203 7,162 -0.6% 7,203 2,491 189.2% DHL 120 100 -16.7% 120 n/a N/A Total 13,521 13,502 -0.1% 13,521 5,824 132.2% Apr-21 Mar-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Controllable

Completion

Factor* American 99.95% 99.86% 0.1% 99.95% 100.00% 0.0% United 99.97% 100.00% 0.0% 99.97% 100.00% 0.0% Total

Completion

Factor** American 98.80% 98.13% 0.7% 98.80% 60.44% 63.5% United 99.64% 99.58% 0.1% 99.64% 60.99% 63.4%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 95 cities in 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of April 30th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 163 aircraft with approximately 450 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

