VIAVI Introduces Fusion JMEP 10 Smart SFP+, Enabling Monitoring of Next-Generation Backhaul, Broadband Access and Business Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced Fusion JMEP 10, a smart, small form-factor pluggable (SFP+) Gigabit Ethernet transceiver for network test, turn-up and performance monitoring up to 10 GbE. Part of the VIAVI NITRO lifecycle management platform, the Fusion JMEP 10 addresses the emergence of 10 GbE as the dominant Ethernet bandwidth being used for applications like 5G xHaul, Business Ethernet Services, Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) for Cable or GPON/XGSPON for Fiber Access Networks.

The past year has seen a global reordering of network traffic patterns, and service providers are responding by accelerating their technology evolution, relying on distributed architectures with significantly larger links. For example, 5G requires 10 GbE to the tower compared to 1 GbE for 3G or 4G. Cable networks require 10 GbE links that connect to remote-PHY devices at the edge. Traffic growth and complexity are further driving adoption of virtualized test and monitoring solutions. By actively monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators (KPIs) virtually, operators can maximize network performance and ensure the best possible customer experience, even as they accommodate exponential traffic growth.

The Fusion JMEP 10 smart SFP+ is a small, hot-pluggable, optical transceiver offering an economical Ethernet testing solution that is easy to deploy in existing SFP+ ports, simplifying test, service activation and troubleshooting to reduce equipment upgrades, truck rolls and mean time to repair (MTTR). The inline performance monitoring capability turns network ports into service assurance tools, enabling Ethernet operation, administration and maintenance for any 10 GbE network. And a Micro-Burst detection feature monitors traffic with millisecond accuracy to detect spikes that can cause packet loss, which can have a dramatic impact on application performance.

"As the industry moves to 10 GbE as the common data link rate, while access and backhaul networks become more complex, it becomes imperative for operators to develop a test, turnup and performance monitoring strategy right from initial deployment," said Mark Easton, Director, Transport Assurance, VIAVI. "With the Fusion JMEP 10, VIAVI has delivered carrier-grade testing and monitoring within the tiny footprint of a smart SFP+ transceiver."

To learn more about the VIAVI Fusion JMEP 10 smart SFP+, visit: www.viavisolutions.com/en-us/products/fusion-jmep.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-introduces-fusion-jmep-10-smart-sfp-enabling-monitoring-of-next-generation-backhaul-broadband-access-and-business-services-301289420.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions