Slate Grocery REIT Announces Voting Results from 2021 Meeting of Unitholders and Posts Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript and Investor Update





Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the REIT), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated March 24, 2021 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual meeting of the holders (Unitholders) of class A units, class I units, class U units and special voting units of the REIT held on May 11, 2021 (the AGM). Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:









Name of Nominee











Voted For











%











Voted Withheld











%











Colum Bastable











15,034,689











95.33%











737,087











4.67%











Thomas Farley











15,104,436











95.77%











667,340











4.23%











Patrick Flatley











15,679,882











99.42%











91,894











0.58%











Marc Rouleau











15,685,320











99.45%











86,456











0.55%











Andrea Stephen











15,152,271











96.07%











619,506











3.93%











Blair Welch











15,278,287











96.87%











493,489











3.13%











Brady Welch











15,287,487











96.93%











484,289











3.07%













The resolution to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.53% of the votes.









Final results on all matters voted upon at the AGM will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the REITs SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.









Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript and Investor Update









Slate Grocery REITs Q1 2021 earnings call transcript and investor update are now available on the REITs website and can be accessed by visiting the following links:









About Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U / SGR.UN)









Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their daily needs. The REITs resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term. Visit slategroceryreit.com to learn more about the REIT.









About Slate Asset Management









Slate Asset Management is a leading real estate focused alternative investment platform with approximately $6.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a demonstrated ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.









Forward-Looking Statements









Certain information herein constitutes forward-looking information as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect managements expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words plans, expects, does not expect, scheduled, estimates, intends, anticipates, does not anticipate, projects, believes, or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results may, will, could, would, might, occur, be achieved, or continue and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.









Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators.









SGR-BT





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005324/en/