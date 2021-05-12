Semtech Enables InVue LIVE Products With LoRaWAN® to Revolutionize Retail Operations





Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with InVue, the leading global provider of intelligent hardware and software systems for retail, consumer electronics and data centers, to integrate the LoRaWAN protocol into InVue+LIVE compatible products across retail display, security and operations.





I consistently hear from our retail customers around the world about the growing need for not only data, but actionable insights which result in greater efficiency, security and less friction for shoppers in stores, said Chris Gibson, InVue chief product and marketing officer. With LoRaWAN, we can deliver on these priorities across a variety of retail applications through our InVue LIVE products in a simple, secure and scalable way.









InVues integration of the LoRaWAN protocol into its InVue LIVE products highlights a successfulimplementation of LoRaWAN into the broader retail industry and focuses on improving the key areas retail continues to invest in operational readiness, and ultimately, the shopper experience - including product availability, convenience and customer insights. This sophisticated suite of products gives retailers the ability to monitor and manage these operations through a single platform, as well as deliver actionable data and insights in real-time.









Each InVue LIVE device uses a LoRaWAN network to wirelessly connect to the internet while offering bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility, and localization services. This functionality enables retailers to track customer interaction with display merchandise for phones and tablets (S3100V and OnePOD+Wireless), reduce theft (OneKEY), measure on-shelf availability (OSA+Sensor), and automating on/off as well as planogram reporting electronics displays (TV+Manager).









As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to revolutionize the world around us, the application in retail has been nothing short of remarkable with the LoRaWAN protocol, said Marc Pegulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. Our collaboration with InVue is groundbreaking for both the customer and retailer due to LoRaWAN protocol capabilities that offer ease of deployment, scalability and even streamline operation costs for retailers to understand what is happening in their stores.









The InVue retail solutions utilize products that are a part of the LoRa Core portfolio, which provides global LoRaWAN network coverage and is targeted to several vertical industries including asset tracking, building, home, agriculture, metering, and factory automation.









To learn more about LoRa, visit the website.









About Semtechs LoRa Platform









Semtechs LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtechs LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.









About Semtech









Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.









About InVue









InVue is a global innovator and developer of intelligent hardware and software systems for retail, consumer electronics brands and data centers. Our data-driven technology seamlessly promotes, protects and connects our customers merchandise, products and services, to reduce their costs, minimize risk and improve profits. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., InVue has a 50-year history working with retailers and is present in over 90 countries. Learn more at www.invue.com









