IntelGenx Expands Psychedelics Collaboration with atai Life Sciences with Signing of Second Feasibility Agreement

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) ( IGXT, Financial) (IntelGenx), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that it has entered into a second feasibility agreement (the SFA) with ATAI Life Sciences AG (atai), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds for various mental health indications, for the development of novel formulations of Salvinorin A, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound being developed for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression and other indications.



The first feasibility agreement between the companies was signed in August 2020. That was followed in March 2021 by IntelGenx and atai announcing a strategic partnership, including a proposed equity investment in IntelGenx by atai, positioning IntelGenx as a leader within the novel therapeutics field of psychedelics and providing additional financial resources to continue to advance its robust portfolio of innovative transmucosal film product candidates towards commercialization.

Under the terms of the SFA, IntelGenx will conduct formulation development work to provide a prototype to atai for further clinical investigation.

It was during the early SFA negotiations that we first discussed atais potential strategic investment, commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. We continue to believe that our transformative partnership with atai, which was approved by our shareholders yesterday, is the best way forward to maximize shareholder value, commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx.

Today, we take another step toward realizing our goal of progressing from collaborators to partners. We look forward to making IntelGenxs film technology an integral part of our platform, said Florian Brand, CEO of atai. Our commitment to developing more efficacious treatments for patients is supported by IntelGenx, and we believe its technology and expertise will be incredibly valuable in delivering on this commitment.

About atai

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2018 in response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic compounds and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. atai operates a decentralized model to enable scalable drug or technological development across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders. atai's vision is to bridge the gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides and what patients need. atai is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in New York, and London. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenxs superior film technologies, including VersaFilm, VetaFilm and transdermal, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenxs innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

