GuRu and Motorola to Bring First Over-the-Air, Wirelessly Powered Technology

PASADENA, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GuRu Wireless, Inc., a global leader in customizable, over-the-air power solutions, and Motorola announce efforts to bring over-the-air wireless power to its smartphones. Motorola's track record of transformative innovation gives them an unprecedented ability to develop the first smartphones to power over-the-air at a meter, leveraging GuRu's innovative technology.

"At Motorola we are constantly working to bring innovations to the market that can improve our consumers' lives. With this solution we will provide a glimpse of the freedom and flexibility that users can enjoy with a revolutionary over-the-air, wireless power technology," said Dan Dery, VP of Product at Motorola. "With GuRu, we imagine a new generation of wirelessly powered devices."

GuRu RF Lensing powers devices at watts-over-meters, bringing a new wave of energy to consumer devices. This proprietary technology revolutionizes the consumer experience and helps to remove power as an everyday concern. GuRu's patented, miniature modules will enable devices to be powered at long range by precision power transfer. Motorola and GuRu, will work together to match Motorola's rigorous requirements of quality, power efficiency and safety.

"Innovation has always been part of Motorola's DNA. The company has long enriched our lives with its ecosystem of smart devices and solutions," said Florian Bohn, CEO and co-founder of GuRu. "We are excited to join forces with an industry leader whose goal is to improve the consumer experience. Together, we will introduce true mobility for portable smart devices and IoT sensors."

GuRu leverages an impressive portfolio of innovation, rooted in two decades of development at Caltech. GuRu envisions a rich landscape of opportunities and invites partners to team up with GuRu and discover the power of GuRu RF Lensing.

About GuRu Wireless

GuRu Wireless, Inc. enables safe, effective and customizable transmission of power over-the-air using proprietary millimeter-wave (mmWave) integrated circuits, modules and proprietary Smart RF Lensing technology. A miniature-sized power transfer system delivers power at an unprecedented distance efficiently and with precision. GuRu's wireless solution can be used as a charging hub or a power source in many settings where access to an energy source is needed. It is easy to install, safe, and sophisticated enough to find and adjust for various power levels to sync with the needs of any device. Even during use, it continuously charges devices and as a safety measure, reroutes power as necessary. Founded in 2017 by a team of scientists and engineers from Caltech, GuRu aims to ensure access to power be as ubiquitous as WiFi.

For more information, please visit www.guru.inc , and join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Motorola

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world's most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo, and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guru-and-motorola-to-bring-first-over-the-air-wirelessly-powered-technology-301289518.html

SOURCE GuRu Wireless, Inc.