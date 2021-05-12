BIT Mining Limited to be Added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining," "the Company,"), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, formerly known as 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI), announced today that the Company's stock will be added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index, effective as of market close on May 27, 2021.

The MSCI China Small Cap Index is an equity index compiled by MSCI Inc. designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the China market. The index has been widely recognized as a benchmark for global institutional investors to optimize their investment portfolios.

About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation and mining machine manufacturing. The Company has deployed bitcoin mining machines with a theoretical maximum total hash rate capacity of approximately 1,031.5 PH/s, owns three hydroelectric cryptocurrency data centers with a total power capacity of 435MW and owns the entire mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name BTC.com and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com. The Company has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing (HK) Limited, to complete its vertical integration with its supply chain, increase its self-sufficiency while also strengthening its competitive position.

