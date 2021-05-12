WOW! Joins the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to Support Communities in Need of Internet Access During the COVID-19 Pandemic

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company's participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program , the FCC's initiative to help households across the country struggling to afford internet service during the pandemic. The program will allow eligible households to remain connected to services and resources they need for critical access to their jobs, healthcare information and remote education.

A lack of digital equity continues to grow across the country and the COVID-19 crisis has left many families without reliable access to the internet, including students who are unable to actively participate in vital remote learning. It's been reported that 9.7 million students lack the internet connectivity needed to be able complete their coursework at home. To help those unable to afford internet services during the pandemic, WOW! has joined broadband providers across the country to support the FCC program. WOW! is also offering its own low-cost solution, Internet for Education to provide more affordable broadband to eligible K-12 student households.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the barriers that exist for people who have limited or no access to reliable, high-speed internet, which is a necessity in today's remote learning and working environment," said Shannon Campain, chief commercial officer at WOW!. "We hope lowering the cost barrier, which prevents so many families from having access to broadband, will help relieve a piece of the heavy burden these families are facing during this unprecedented time of hardship in our country and in our communities."

Eligible families may enroll in the FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit program today to receive a $50 per month discount, not to exceed their total monthly bill, toward their monthly broadband services and modem rental fees, excluding taxes and other fees. Families currently enrolled in WOW's Internet for Education program are also eligible for and may enroll in the EBB program to take advantage of these available discounts. WOW! also recently signed on to participate in ACA Connects and EducationSuperHighway's " K-12 Bridge to Broadband " program as another way to help school districts and states provide internet access for students in low-income households.

These initiatives are part of WOW!'s larger mission to work to eliminate the broadband inequities that will continue to impact many communities, even in a post-pandemic world. As children transition back to in-person learning, the need for reliable internet access will remain a necessity for families across the country as they resume regular entertainment consumption, communicating with family and for homework needs.

