Medical Facilities Is Undervalued

The company is undervalued and offers bounce-back potential as patient volumes recover from pandemic lockdowns

Author's Avatar
Praveen Chawla
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Medical Facilities Corp. (

TSX:DR, Financial), in partnership with medical doctors, owns a portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Its ownership includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns a controlling interest in five ambulatory surgery centers located in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company also owns non-controlling interests in a specialty surgical hospital in Indiana and an ASC in Missouri.

The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASCs specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. Even though the company's business is entirely in the U.S., it is listed on the Toronto stock exchange.

Medical Facilities is an interesting investment as there is a large, growing and fragmented market for outpatient services in the U.S. that presents a scalable platform for growth organically and via acquisitions. However, the company has not demonstrated consistent growth over its existence. Demographics are favorable as the U.S. population is aging, meaning more health care services. However, the company has struggled over the past three years due to a poor acquisition, which destroyed value.

As a result, the company was forced to take a large impairment charge in 2019 and cut its dividend as its payout exceeded its cash available for distribution. Then Covid hit, decimating elective surgeries in 2020. While the stock has bounced from the March 2020 low, it is still a long way from the highs reached in 2017. The problematic facility was sold off in 2020 and company appears to be coming back to form. Regardless, the share price is still quite low.

1392251754200104960.png

Complex structure

The company has a complex operating and capital structure. It is a cross between a partnership and a corporation. Medical Facilities partners with the doctors and surgeons in its facilities, with the latter taking a minority position as minority owners in the facility. The hospitals and surgical facilities are subsidiaries that roll up to the parent company.

Accounting is not straightforward. Minority owners (i.e., the surgeons) get their income at the facilities (hospital) level before corporate-level expenses, such as interest on debt, are deducted. Thus, the minority shareholders are like super-preferred equity since they get paid not only before the common shareholders, but before many corporate level expenses. The minority interest is recorded on the balance sheet as a hybrid security, i.e., between debt and equity. Minority ownership is convertible into common shares at the option of the minority owner according to a formula established when the facility was acquired. As the balance sheet below shows, debt is reasonable.

Balance Sheet Asset; M Intangible Ass.; 202 M PP&E; 177M cash etc.; 85 M Tot. Recv.; 82 M other LT Ass_; 19 M Total. Inv.; 12M As... Tot. Current Liab., 130M LongT. Caplease Obl.; 71 LongT. Debt; 101 M Other LT Liab.;44M NonCurr Deff. Liab;._ mmon Equity; 163 M Minority; 61 M

Cash available for distribution

The company presents a financial metric called "cash available for distribution," which is similar to free cash flow. I have collated this measure over the last six years as follows:

2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Average
Cash available for distribution - '000 C$

40,005

27,533

48,822

51,710

50,655

45,853

41,366

43,706

Cash available for distribution per common share - C$

1.286

0.886

1.575

1.668

1.631

1.466

1.32

1.40

The following table illustrates for how the metric is calculated:

The following table presents reconciliation of cash available for distribution to cash activities: In thousands Of U. S. dollars. except as indicated Otherwise CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES Non-controlling interest in cash flows of the Facilities Interest expense on exchangeable interest liability Payment of lease liabilities Maintenance capital expenditures Difference between accrual-based amounts and actual cash flows related to interest and taxes Change in non-cash operating working capital items (6) Share-based compensation Repayment of non-revolving debt Classification of cash as assets held for sale CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION DISTRIBUTIONS CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION PER COMMON SHARE Three Months Ended December 31 , provided by operating Year Ended December 31, USD USD CDN CDN CDN 2020 2M93 (12,536) 2,062 (3,079) (675) (2,363) 2,501 64 (1,688) 7,779 10,136 2,178 $0.326 2019 18,296 (13,270) 2,165 (3,553) (951) (180) 8,202 (179) (1,859) 8,931 11,764 4,368 $0.378 2020 87,089 (38,851) 6,716 (12,257) (3,247) 3.320 (5,913) (167) (6,869) 29,821 40,005 8,710 $1.286 2019 77,375 (37,565) 7,416 (12, 152) (2,666) (3,064) (1,520) (466) (6,868) 260 20,750 27,533 30,590 $0.886

Source: Medical Facilities filing.

The chart below shows the Corporation' s cash available for distribution, distributions and payout ratios for the last twelve quarters. 20.0 18.0 16.0 140 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 2.0 Cash Available for Distribution Generated CS ombuted CS payout Rabo 200.0% 180.0% 160.0% 140.0% 120.0% 100.0% 80.0% 60.0% 40.0% 20.0% 0.0% 1018 2018 3018 4018 1019 2019 3019 4019 1020 2020 3020 4020

Valuation

In valuing Medical Facilities, I used the seven-year average of distributable cash per share, which came to $1.40 per share, as input in the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator. I used a discount rate of 8% and a growth rate of only 2%. I generated a value of $16.21. The company appears to be significantly undervalued on a conservative basis. Of course, the major assumption is that over the next few years, the company will be able to bounce back to normalized cash generation.

Fair Valueo Margin Of safety Stock Price Based on O NRI Discount Rate %O Tangible Book Value. ( Growth Stage O Growth Rate Growth Value Business Predictability' FCF Add to Fair Value ) C$ 16.21 54.90% cs 1.40 CS-1,24 Terminal Stagee 10.36 Years Growth Rate Terminal Value C$ 5.85 Result may not be accurate due to the low predictability ot o business

Conclusion

Medical Facilities appears to be substantially undervalued and has a good margin of safety. The company should see a substantial rebound in surgical volume in the coming quarters as the economy recovers from Covid-related lockdowns. In the past, the company paid out almost all its cash as dividends. However, it has cut its dividend and is retaining most of the cash in an attempt to demonstrate growth by reinvesting. The question is, of course, whether it will able to make good acquisitions without overpaying. If the company can do that, the market will likely rerate the shares substantially. My target is 14.50 Canadian dollars ($11.97) in three years, which would be a 100% gain from here.

Disclosure: The author owns shares of Medical Facilities Corp.

Author's Avatar
I am a full-time investor now, investing my own money. I spent most of my working life in the pharmaceutical industry.