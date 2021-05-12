CyberOptics to Participate in the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference





CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions, is scheduled to present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 20th, 2021 at 8:45am ET.









Investors can listen to a live webcast and obtain the CyberOptics investor presentation by accessing the investor relations section of the CyberOptics website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberoptics.com%2Finvestors%2F.









A webcast replay will be available for 60 days following the conference.









About CyberOptics









CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.





