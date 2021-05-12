Logo
Orbbec and Microsoft Set the Future Direction for 3D Cameras

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Orbbec to manufacture and provide broad access to advanced Time-of-Flight (ToF) 3D Cameras built on Azure Depth Platform

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., May 12, 2021

TROY, Mich., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Orbbec, a leading global 3D camera manufacturer, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to develop new products and technologies in the fast-expanding 3D imaging category. Encompassing Microsoft's market-leading 3D sensor technology and Orbbec's camera design know-how, manufacturing capabilities, and unique embedded computing technology, the company will introduce new cameras in 2022, to satisfy the burgeoning demand for 3D sensing technology. Connecting this sensor to the Azure cloud platform will unleash computer vision and AI developers to build solutions for logistics, robotics, retail, healthcare, and fitness markets.

Orbbec (PRNewsfoto/Orbbec)

Orbbec announced their plan at CES 2021 to introduce its new Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera product line, supporting multiple ToF Sensors, on-board depth computing, 6-axis IMU motion tracking, multi-camera synchronization, and many other useful features in 3D imaging.

ToF is a powerful technology for capturing the exact position and shape of objects and scenes. Similar in principle of how ultrasound uses sound waves to create an image, ToF uses light to measure shapes, movement, and position of static or moving objects with pinpoint accuracy and at greater distances than previously available in the market.

Orbbec is partnering with Microsoft to develop a new series of high-performance 3D cameras that can run advanced depth vision algorithms using onboard computing to convert raw data into precise depth images. The camera will securely connect to Azure, and leverage device management, data streaming and AI analytics capabilities. Designed for advanced human/machine interface, robotics, 3D scanning and surveillance use as well as gaming and other consumer applications, the first camera is expected to debut in early 2022.

Embedded Computing Leader

Orbbec is unique in the marketplace for its ability to deliver ToF cameras with embedded computing capability. Unlike many other ToF cameras, Orbbec's ToF cameras can output high-quality depth data without a PC or other external computing capability, giving users significantly greater design and application flexibility.

"Orbbec's long experience in manufacturing high-performance 3D cameras makes them a strong strategic partner for developing products based on Microsoft ToF technology and Azure," said Cyrus Bamji, Microsoft Partner Hardware Architect. "This collaboration will accelerate the availability of ToF sensor cameras with advanced, embedded computing for developers and solution providers worldwide."

"Microsoft is a world leader in high-resolution ToF sensor technology and cloud-based service. Its knowledge and intellectual property allow Orbbec to offer a full range of ToF cameras for the widest possible spectrum of uses," noted David Chen, co-founder and director of engineering for Orbbec. "Orbbec is excited to join the Azure Depth Platform Program, to jointly develop solutions that will enhance the capabilities of both Orbbec and Microsoft's customer and partner ecosystems."

As part of the development process, Orbbec will engage its customers for early adoption and proofs of concept for the new ToF camera using Azure 3D.

About Orbbec
Orbbec is dedicated to creating intelligent technologies for every human, everywhere. Achieving this requires superb 3D cameras that are affordably priced and universally available. Orbbec designs and manufactures state-of-the-art 3D cameras and the world's first camera-computer, Orbbec Persee. Learn more about Orbbec by visiting the website, www.Orbbec3D.com.

About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jacquelyn Brazzale
Next PR
872 588 8347
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbbec-and-microsoft-set-the-future-direction-for-3d-cameras-301289216.html

SOURCE Orbbec

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)