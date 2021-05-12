RRD Helps Organizations Ensure Compliance and Support Digital Inclusivity With PDF Remediation Solution





R.R.+Donnelley+%26amp%3B+Sons+Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications services, today announced the release of RRD+RemediAd (Remediation Advantage), a PDF remediation solution that leverages both human and artificial intelligence (AI) to help organizations achieve digital inclusivity and regulatory compliance.









Digitization has created a world without borders for many people, but most websites, documents, and mobile applications are not designed with accessibility in mind. People with sight, cognitive, and other disorders have difficulty accessing and consuming critical information. This has led global regulatory agencies to enact and enforce laws that require content to be compliant and accessible to everyone across digital platforms.









To help organizations deliver accurate, customized information at scale, while complying with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), RRD RemediAd combines human resources with powerful AI technologies to enhance productivity, efficiency, quality, and turnaround times. It is approximately up to 50% more cost-efficient than manual tagging options, and alleviates the inherent security concerns of cloud-based options.









Inclusivity and access to information is something we greatly value at RRD and its important that we also encourage our clients to do the same, said Kiran Shankar, President, RRD GO Creative. People around the world are calling for companies to step up their document remediation initiatives, and we support this mission through our holistic, end-to-end PDF remediation solution RRD RemediAd.









With applications across industries for any organization that generates PDF documents for internal and/or public consumption such as white papers, catalogs, marketing and sales collateral, user guides, policy manuals, newsletters, and financial statements RRD RemediAds key features include:















Full customization to any PDF remediation requirement (or level of complexity) and for all industries









A simple three-step integrated process for fast and easy processing









Exclusive Human Expert-in-the-Loop modela human resource reviews every detail to ensure satisfactory and superior quality output









WCAG compliant









AI-based computer vision algorithms that classify as well as categorize the document and prepare content for an experts intermediation, where applicable









Built-in validation reporting, HTML preview, anomaly detection checks, and workflows to route the document through various stages













About RRD









RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industrys most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.









